There was no stopping Landon Mabe.
The Steelville junior scored 40 points Tuesday to lead the fourth-seeded Cardinals to a 90-61 win over No. 5 St. Clair to open the 33rd Annual Owensville Boys Basketball Tournament.
With the win, Steelville (8-5) moved into Thursday’s semifinal against top-seeded Fatima. St. Clair (5-3) faced Owensville in the consolation semifinals.
“We hit some shots early and got going at a pace that we really didn’t want to play tonight,” St. Clair Assistant Coach Dallas Stapp said. “We knew the way to Steelville likes to play and hats off to them. They’ve got two kids (Mabe and Johnny Brice) who are as good as anybody we’re going to see all year. We talked that we needed to be in the 40s or 50s to have a chance. We got off to such a good start and things just got away from us.”
Michael Hinrichs served as the head coach for the evening with Tim Isgrig being out due to COVID-19. He was helped by Stapp.
Mabe made a run at the tournament single-game record held by Belle’s Adam Daniels. He scored 49 points for the Tigers in a 2004 tournament game.
Mabe hit six of his team’s eight three-point baskets and also went 8-10 from the free-throw stripe.
The Bulldogs couldn’t concentrate solely on Mabe. Brice, a junior, knocked down 26 points.
St. Clair also had to contend with a vigorous full-court pressure defense. The Bulldogs were able to find holes in the Steelville defense early.
“They play 85 feet of pressure the whole time and it’s hard to simulate that at practice to give yourself a look at preparing for the game,” Stapp said. “I thought early we did a really good job, but as the game went on, they wore us down and the lead began to grow.”
St. Clair held a 21-15 lead after one quarter, and was up by seven points in the second quarter, 27-20, when the Cardinals started to strike back.
Mabe scored eight points in a row as Steelville went on top. The Cardinals led at the half, 42-33, and after three quarters, 66-44.
Austin Dunn led St. Clair’s scoring effort with 13 points.
Isaac Nunez netted 12 points.
Jordan Rodrigue scored 11 points with three of his team’s five three-point baskets.
Hayden Johnson and Carter Short each scored 10 points.
Caleb Walters and Noah Ardnt scored two points apiece and Ryan Bozada added one.
The Bulldogs went 8-20 from the free-throw line.
“We were hot early,” Stapp said. “Then, our offense got cold and we got stagnant. You’ve got to give Steelville credit for that.”
Steelville’s other scorers were Carson Mullen with 10, Wyatt Harris with eight and Owen McPeters, Conner Diaz and Gage Harris with two points apiece.
Steelville went 16-23 from the free-throw line.
“We’ve already seen Owensville once,” Stapp said. “Both teams know what the other does. It’s just going to come down to how you can execute on both ends of the floor.”