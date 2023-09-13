A pair of area runners cracked the top 10 at the annual Forest Park Cross Country Festival Saturday.
Three area teams took part in the varsity Gold Division races at the event. Washington’s girls had the highest team finish among area squads in the division, ranking 10th with 219 points.
St. Clair’s boys ranked 12th with 300 points, followed by the Washington boys in 13th place with 323 and the Union boys in 25th place at 645 points.
Union did not field enough runners in the varsity girls Gold Division race to earn a team score and St. Clair’s lone female runner, Brooklyn Cannon, competed in the varsity White Division.
Individually, Washington’s Logan Luttrell and Cannon tied for the top individual performances, both ranking seventh in their divisions.
Luttrell ran seventh in the varsity boys Gold race in 16:47.5
Cannon placed seventh in the varsity girls White Division race in 21:42.1.
In the varsity girls Gold Division race, Union’s Viola Johanson was the top area performer with a 13th place finish in 21:01.1.
Washington’s Josie Keiser followed Johanson across the finish line one spot later in 14th place at 21:03.3.
Also running for the Washington girls were Olivia Mahon (17th, 21:16.4), Ava Staples (57th, 23:21.7), Lindsey Mueller (63rd, 23:45.8) and Zoey Ziegler (112th, 25.44).
Zech Slater led the St. Clair boys, finishing 46th in varsity boys Gold Division in 18:19.1
He was followed by teammates Aiden Kern (53rd, 18:27.8), Tyler Yarberry (18:33.7), Thomas Perkins (67th, 18:54.8), William James (90th, 19:26), Calab Bradshaw (13rd, 20:20.2) and Cameron Tedrick (140th, 20:29.9).
Freshman Gable Ohm was the second Washington boy to finish, ranking 50th in 18:25.5.
Also running for the Blue Jay boys were Steven Broadbent (56th, 18:34.8), Cirdan McNamee (91st, 19:28.5) and Colton McElhone (139th, 20:28).
After Johanson for the Lady ’Cats came Abigail Spurgeon (30th, 22:02.7), Cordelia Schreck (72nd, 23:59.2) and Amy Schreck (106th, 25:33.5).
“We had a great day of races at Forest Park,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “Nearly all of our athletes set a PR or season best today. We are in good shape and looking to keep improving on that.
On the girls side, Abby Spurgeon and Viola Johanson had great days. Both girls stood out today and were in fantastic form. Both girls medaled in the varsity Gold Division, which is not an easy task.”
The Wildcat boys were led by Noah Arneson (120th, 20:05.6). His teammates in the race were Ethan Carr (122nd, 20:07.6), Tyler Lutes (143rd, 20:34.2), Ty Greenwalt (158th, 20:58.7), Walker Kriete (170th, 21:43.1) and Nick Bollinger (183rd, 23:15.7).
St. Francis Borgia sent runners to the event, but only competed in the JV divisions.
Individual race winers in varsity Gold were Benton junior Gabriel McLain for the boys in 16:26.1 and St. Joseph’s Academy sophomore Savannah Amann in 19:34.3.
Althoff Catholic freshman Aubreigh Desmond won the Varsity White Girls race in 19:42.7.
Benton won the varsity Gold Boys team title with 101 points, beating out St. Charles (108), Warrensburg (111), Parkway Central (132) and North Point (210) in the top five.
In varsity Gold Girls team scores, St. Joseph’s Academy finished with 73 points to lead fellow top five teams Parkway Central (96), St. Dominic (114), the St. Louis Blue Knights (140) and Francis Howell North (190).
Other area teams ran at the Northwest and Linn meets Saturday.
