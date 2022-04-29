Lutheran St. Charles needed four games Monday to defeat the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Knights.
The Cougars prevailed, 25-15, 25-19, 26-28, 25-16.
“This was better than the last time we played them,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “They beat us in three straight then.”
“Jason Derner had another strong performance with five blocks, four solo and one assist, Steiger said.
Ryan Kopmann had six kills and Derner had five.
Harris Robinson led the team in assists.
“We’ve had contributions, but we haven’t been able to put everything together recently,” Steiger said.
The Knights host Duchesne Tuesday at 6 p.m. The match is set for the WAC.
Borgia plays Thursday at Duchesne.