Lutheran St. Charles swept St. Francis Borgia in Archdiocesan Athletic Association volleyball action Monday in St. Peters, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16.
Borgia fell to 9-12-2 overall, 2-4 in the league standings.
Lutheran St. Charles improved to 16-10, 4-2.
Statistics were not available at deadline.
Borgia hits the road again Thursday, visiting Helias in Jefferson City. Varsity action is expected to start at 6 p.m.
The Lady Knights play in the Ozark Tournament Friday and Saturday.
Borgia’s Monday match against Hermann has been canceled and the school is looking for a new opponent.
