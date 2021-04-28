Lutheran St. Charles swept the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Knights Monday in St. Peters, 25-23, 25-21, 26-24.
“No excuses. We just didn’t play well tonight,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “We play again tomorrow to try to right the ship.”
Steiger noted the team was without three starters, Trent Marquart, Jason Derner and Ryan Kopmann. Marquart has been out due to illness, and the other two were on a school retreat.
“Unforced errors were the story tonight, and we had too many to be successful,” Steiger said.