All good things must come to an end.
That’s the lesson the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls basketball Lady Knights learned Thursday in St. Peters.
Borgia (13-13) fell to top-seeded Lutheran St. Charles (20-6) in the Class 4 District 6 championship game, 44-35.
“We had a tough night shooting,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We knew Lutheran St. Charles was going to pack in a zone and take away our interior offense, but we could not capitalize on the open perimeter shots.”
Lutheran St. Charles led after one quarter, 15-5. The Lady Cougars were on top at the half, 20-15. After three quarters, the top seed led, 32-21.
“We were able to pressure Lutheran St. Charles and get some turnovers and just could not get those to convert to points,” Houlihan said.
Jenna Ulrich led the Lady Knights in scoring with 11 points. She knocked down three of Borgia’s four three-point baskets.
“Jenna Ulrich connected on threes and led our scoring,” Houlihan said. “She has really stepped up her game in the last few games. I really like the way she has been playing.”
Senior Avery Lackey was next with eight points.
Kaitlyn Patke netted six points.
Senior Mya Hillermann scored four points.
Callyn Weber knocked down a three-point shot for her scoring. Audrey Richardson had two points, and Lexie Meyer added one point.
Lutheran St. Charles scoring totals were not available at deadline.
Borgia graduates three players from this team, Lackey, Hillermann and Grace Rickman.
“I am so proud of the leadership our seniors have shown throughout this atypical season,” Houlihan said. “They came in each day with a positive attitude and wanted to win.”