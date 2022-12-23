Hitting 11 of 12 free throws in the final quarter, the Lutheran St. Charles Lady Cougars stopped Union Monday, 51-40.
“I was proud of our girls,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said. “I thought we fought hard. We got down by 14 in the second half and cut it all the way back. That’s just how our girls play. If a couple of more shots go down at the right time and we limit a couple little silly mistakes at the end, we could have won the game against a very good, big high school basketball team. I think we grew up a little bit tonight.”
Lutheran St. Charles (5-2) had two big runs in the game. The Lady Cougars went on an 11-point run across the intermission. The team got the final two points of the second quarter and added first nine of the third quarter, taking a 36-32 lead with 3:07 left in that period.
Union fought back and got to within two points, 40-38, on a Fallyn Blankenship three-point basket with 4:35 left in the fourth quarter. That’s when the Lady Cougars went on their free-throw run.
While in the bonus situation, Lutheran St. Charles knocked down nine in a row and closed with 11-12 to secure the 11-point victory. For the game, the visitors went 14-18 from the stripe.
“They sealed it,” Karvinen said. “Some high school teams don’t do that and we steal the game. That was huge. That’s what good teams do with seniors.”
Lutheran St. Charles led after the first quarter, 10-7, at the half, 27-22, and through three quarters, 37-30.
Union, which had no players to cope with the height of Lutheran St. Charles’ trio of players 6-0 or taller, worked to force turnovers and hit outside shots.
“I’m proud of our girls,” Karvinen said. “If the ball bounces our way a couple of times, we could have won the game. Utmost respect to Lutheran St. Charles. They could win the state title.”
The Lady ’Cats knocked down four three-point baskets while going 10-17 from the free-throw line.
Kelsey Brake and Sophia Helling each scored 12 points to share the scoring lead.
Blankenship ended with six points on two three-point shots.
Lucy Koenigsfeld and Isabelle Gilbert scored four points apiece. Ava Eagan added two points.
Ally Auringer paced the Lutheran St. Charles offense with 18 points, including four of the team’s five three-point baskets. She was 6-8 from the free-throw line.
Megan Aulbert was next with 13 points.
Kennedy Stowers closed with eight points in the first half.
Kyrii Franklin ended with six points, Chloe Reed added five and Kennedy Williams netted one point.
“I thought we more than held our own tonight,” Karvinen said. “There are a lot of ifs and buts every night. There probably were five or six 50-50 balls we didn’t get, but not because of lack of effort. The ball just didn’t bounce our way. I’m not going home upset. Sure, we want to win, but we grew up tonight. I would rather do that than beat teams by 50 and think we’re good.”
Union now takes a break until starting the Lutheran South Tournament Jan. 3 against Herculaneum.