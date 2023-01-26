Offense was at a premium Monday for the St. Francis Borgia basketball Lady Knights.
Lutheran St. Charles limited Borgia to 16 points in a 59-16 victory.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “Lutheran St. Charles is one of the most complete teams we have seen all year. Their size was definitely a factor.”
Jordan Speiser, a 6-2 guard, led Lutheran St. Charles with 16 points. Megan Aulbert, 6-2, and Kennedy Stowers, 6-1, both ended with 13 points.
Borgia freshman guard Clara Nowak scored eight of the 16 Borgia points.
Celia Gildehaus netted four points while Madi Lieberoff and Sydney Kessler scored two points apiece.
Lutheran St. Charles improved to 15-3 overall, 4-0 in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association.
Borgia dropped to 6-12 overall, 3-4 in league play.
The Lady Cougars led after one quarter, 17-5, and never looked back.
