Scoring twice in the top of the 10th inning on a Brodi Short home run, the Lutheran St. Charles Cougars edged St. Francis Borgia Regional Tuesday in Washington, 7-5.
“Tough loss, but another great baseball game,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We made a great comeback in the bottom of the seventh to score four runs and tie it up. We just couldn’t come up with the big hit late, although we had plenty of opportunities with runners in scoring position.”
Borgia (4-3) needed that rally in the bottom of the seventh just to push the game to extra frames. The Knights trailed 5-1 going into the bottom of the seventh, but extended the contest with four runs.
Borgia scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the first, but Lutheran St. Charles took charge with two runs in the third, two in the fifth and an insurance run in the seventh. The Cougars needed them all.
Jack Nobe and Reagan Kandlbinder came through with back-to-back two-out doubles in the bottom of the seventh to drive in three runs and tie it.
“We never quit in this game, and that’s a must-have quality to be successful,” Struckhoff said.
Nobe led Borgia’s offense with three hits, including a pair of doubles.
Kandlbinder and Cody Vondera also doubled.
Sam Turilli had two singles. Tanner McPherson, Caden Carroll and Brady Hanneken each had one single.
“Jack Nobe and Sam Turilli both had multiple hits on the day,” Struckhoff said. “They are really doing a great job at the top of the lineup recently.”
Dane Eckhoff, Nobe and Vondera walked.
Kandlbinder and McPherson were hit by pitches. Nobe also sacrificed.
Turilli, Eckhoff, Nobe, Vondera and Kade Patke scored Borgia’s runs.
Kandlbinder drove in two. Eckhoff and Nobe each had one RBI.
On the hill, Ryan Kampschroeder started and went 4.1 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk. He struck out four.
Kandlbinder took the loss, going 5.1 innings in relief. He allowed three runs on four hits and one walk. Kandlbinder fanned nine batters.
Ethan Etter needed three pitches to end the top of the 10th.
“Reagan Kandlbinder was a tough-luck loser in relief,” Struckhoff said. “He deserved better. He really had good stuff and stymied a good offense for most of his appearance. Ryan Kampschroeder had a good second outing of the season. He stayed within himself most of the game and kept us in it. Proud of the work they both did on the mound.”
Struckhoff said the Knights came up with some big defensive plays.
“Sam Turilli and Brady Hanneken made diving plays in the outfield,” Struckhoff said. “Dane Eckhoff got dirty on a groundball to knock it down. He and Nobe turned a big double play late. And, Garren Parks made a diving effort in left field, although he was injured on the play. We are hoping he will heal up and make a comeback soon. It was great to see all the gritty effort.”
David McLachlan started for Lutheran St. Charles and went 5.1 innings, allowing an unearned run on five hits and a walk. He struck out six.
Henry Bertel went 1.1 innings, allowing four runs on four hits, a walk and a hit batter.
Ethan Woodard also went 1.1 innings, allowing a hit, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Ryan Leuthauser was the winning pitcher, throwing two innings while striking out one.
Zax Freund, McLachlan, Short and Jacob Millard each had two hits. Short homered while McLachlan and Millard doubled.
Jackson Kurtzeborn and Leuthauser singled.
Kurtzeborn, Freund and Leuthauser stole bases.
Kurtzeborn and Freund both scored twice.
McLachlan and Short both drove in three runs.