Paced by medalist Michael Huesgen, the Lutheran St. Charles golf Cougars defeated St. Francis Borgia Thursday at Franklin County Country Club, 169-180.
Huesgen shot 38 for the nine holes, three strokes over par, to win the individual title by three strokes.
Borgia’s Alex Weber and Lutheran St. Charles’ Sam Malterer tied for the runner-up spot.
Borgia’s other golfers were Sam Tuepker (44), Austin Cooper (47), Alex Linz (48), Ryker Obermark (54) and Lukas Etter (57).
Also golfing for Lutheran St. Charles were Ben Stewart (42), Owen Tormala (48), Andrew Mudd (49) and Jack Helton (50).
Borgia returns to action Monday with a meet against Duchesne at Persimmon Woods Golf Course.