At its zenith, the Lutheran South lead Saturday stood at 13 points.
Pacific (8-19) battled all the way back in the fourth quarter to tie the game before the Lancers (5-22) escaped with a 47-43 win in the Class 5 District 2 boys basketball tournament at Webster Groves.
Pacific held a slight 8-7 lead after the first quarter, but Lutheran South surged into a 23-16 edge at halftime.
Lutheran South had a 36-23 advantage nearing the end of the third quarter, but Quin Blackburn’s halfcourt shot at the buzzer found the box on the glass and dropped through to cut the lead to 10 at the start of the final period.
Blackburn finished the game with a career high 27 points, adding 11 rebounds for a double-double. He also notched six blocks, two assists and two steals.
The Indians opened the fourth quarter on an 11-2 run to climb back into the contest.
“I was proud of how our guys battled back in the fourth quarter to tie the game 39-39,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “Ultimately, 18 turnovers, missed free throws, and giving up 30 points in the paint made it too tough for us to come back in the game.
“I thought our guys played with a lot of heart and toughness, especially late in the game to fight back and have a chance to take the lead,” he said.
After Pacific tied the game at 39, on Blackburn’s second slam dunk of the contest with 3:59 to play, Lutheran South scored the next seven points.
Another Blackburn three cut the lead back to four, 46-42, with 14 seconds remaining.
Pacific sent Lutheran South to the free-throw line with 0.3 of a second left and the Lancers made the front end, setting the score at 47-42. A miss on the second shot and a Pacific rebound appeared to run off the final fractions of a second, but Lutheran South was called for a technical foul after substituting a player into the game who was not listed in the official scorebook.
Blackburn converted on one of the resulting free throws and the Indians got the ball back. Pacific put through a shot at the buzzer, but officials ruled it did not beat the clock.
Jack Meyer was the next highest scorer for Pacific with eight points, adding three assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal.
Nick Iliff netted six points with four rebounds and two steals.
Matt Reincke tallied two points with four rebounds and two assists.
Drex Blackburn posted four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Logan Bonds finished with three rebounds, two assists and one block.
Xavian Cox was credited with three assists.
Lutheran South advanced to play in the district quarterfinals Monday against the No. 1 seed and tournament host, Webster Groves.