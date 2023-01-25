Pacific’s Lady Indians had the top seed at the Washington Girls Basketball Tournament on the ropes in the first quarter.
However, Lutheran South (13-3) recovered in the second period on the way to a 62-38 win Monday in the first round of the ninth annual event at Blue Jay Gym.
Pacific (6-11) will take on Oakville in the consolation semifinals Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The schedule was modified to move the second round games forward 24 hours from Wednesday to get ahead of anticipated inclement weather.
The Lady Indians opened Monday on a 5-0 run and led Lutheran South at the end of the first period, 11-8.
“It was a great start,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “The girls knew we were the eight seed and I think a lot of teams look at us being the eight seed and think they can come out and roll all over us. Us coming out with a good start, a good energy and good teamwork on the bench and on the floor — they did an awesome job staying with it, down by five at halftime. It’s just, we need a complete game to finish it. We had the first half, but just struggled in the second half.”
The Lady Lancers went into halftime with a 23-18 lead, which they extended to 40-25 at the end of the third quarter. Lutheran South connected on nine triples in the contest for a 36 percent shooting mark from three-point range.
“They can all shoot it and that’s something that we struggle with,” Missey said. “We’ve gotten better from the beginning of the season to now, to where the girls are hitting more of their shots, but usually it’s inside the three-point line for us, so we definitely need to develop some of those.”
Rhyan Murphy scored 11 points to pace the Pacific scoring effort.
Lexi Clark and Shelby Kelemen added seven points each.
Trinity Brandhorst and Campbell Short both added five points.
Anna Cox finished with two points.
Savannah Butterfield led all scorers with 19 points for the Lady Lancers, connecting on a trio of three-point shots. She added six rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocked shots.
Ellie Buscher posted a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds. She added three assists, three blocks and two steals.
Lindy French and Sydney Pfister each scored seven points. Pfister recorded four blocks, four assists and two steals.
Other Lutheran South scorers included Kate Yeager (six points), Sophia Horrell (five), Chloe Eggerding (four) and Jessica Meyer (two).
Lutheran South plays Washington Tuesday in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m.