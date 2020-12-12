Outscoring St. Francis Borgia Regional in the fourth quarter, 21-10, the Lutheran South Lady Lancers won at home Friday, 56-45.
Lutheran South improved to 2-1 while Borgia dropped to 1-2.
Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said depth played a big role in Lutheran South’s comeback.
“Lutheran South is an experienced team and also quite deep,” Houlihan said. “They played 14 players and eventually wore us down.”
Borgia led 13-7 after one quarter and held a 21-20 lead at the half.
The game was tied after three quarters, 35-35.
In the fourth quarter, Lutheran South pulled away to win, 56-45.
Kaitlyn Patke led the Lady Knights in scoring with 16 points. She was 4-5 from the free-throw line. As a team, Borgia was 10-15 from the free-throw line.
Avery Lackey also reached double digits in scoring with 13 points. She was 5-8 from the free-throw line.
“Kaitlyn Patke and Avery Lackey did a great job scoring and defending the paint,” Houlihan said.
Next was Jenna Ulrich with eight points. She hit a pair of three-point baskets.
“Jenna Ulrich had a good night shooting,” Houlihan said.
Callyn Weber and Lexi Meyer each scored three points.
“Callyn Weber is really improving her ballhandling and did a great job for most of the game,” Houlihan said.
Audrey Richardson contributed two points.
“There are times that we struggle getting the ball inside, but we will continue to work at it,” said Houlihan.
Emma Pawlitz led Lutheran South with 22 points. She hit three of the six Lutheran South three-point baskets. She also went 5-6 from the free-throw line. Lutheran South was 10-16 for the contest.
Grace Haase was next with nine points while Ellie Buscher scored eight. Katelynn Karsten and Macy Schelp both scored five points. Chloe Eggerding had three points. Hope Kassel and Emily Meyer each posted two points.
After Monday’s Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division opener against St. Dominic Monday, the Lady Knights host Cardinal Ritter Thursday and go to Notre Dame Friday. All are league games.