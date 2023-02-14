Lutheran South earned its 16th girls basketball win of the season Wednesday, defeating St. Francis Borgia in Washington 59-29.
“We struggled with their pressure,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We had too many stretches of empty possessions. We are continuing to improve.”
The Lady Lancers (16-5) opened with a 17-4 first quarter and added from there.
Borgia (7-15) struggled against Lutheran South’s defense and the score was 28-12 at the half. The Lutheran South lead stood at 46-19 through three quarters.
Lutheran South hit five three-point baskets to Borgia’s two. The Lady Lancers had 15 free-throw chances, hitting 10. Borgia was 7-7 from the stripe.
Celia Gildehaus led Borgia’s scoring effort with nine points.
Clara Nowak was next with eight points, including going 6-6 from the free-throw line.
Tatum Scheer scored five points and hit a three-point basket.
Madison Lieberoff had the other three, and that’s how many points she scored.
Sydney Kessler and Claire Turgeon scored two points apiece.
Three Lutheran South players reached double digits in scoring with Ellie Buscher’s 14 leading the way.
Savannah Butterfield added 12 points and Sydney Pfister netted 10.
Chloe Eggerding and Olivia Rabbitt each scored eight points.
Jessica Meyer was next with four points. Sophia Horrell ended with two and Lindy French had one point.
Eggerding was the rebounding leader with eight. Pfister handed out five assists, recorded four steals and added two blocked shots.
Borgia returns to action Saturday, playing Normandy in the Borgia The Competitive Edge Tournament seventh-place game at 1 p.m.
The Lady Knights head across town Monday to play Washington.
Borgia concludes the regular season Feb. 20 with a home game against Cor Jesu Academy.