Union’s basketball Lady ’Cats ran out of lives in overtime Saturday.
Host Lutheran South (8-2) rallied to defeat Union (8-3) in the championship game of the Lutheran South Tournament Saturday afternoon in overtime, 69-64.
“We were down 26 points and missed 17 free throws and still force overtime against a quality team,” Karvinen said. “What can I say? I’m proud of them. We lost, but I’m proud of them.”
Just how the game made it to overtime was the result of a massive comeback by Union, which erased a 26-point deficit.
After Union hit the first basket, a three-point shot by Kelsey Brake, the game turned decidedly in Lutheran South’s favor.
The Lady Lancers rolled out to a 21-10 lead through one quarter and rarely missed in the first half. Lutheran South blocked a number of Union shot attempts.
Lutheran South’s Chloe Eggerding hit one of her team’s five three-point baskets in the final two minutes of the second quarter, giving the Lady Lancers their biggest lead, 38-12.
Union scored the final five points of the half to trail at the intermission, 38-21.
“The good news that we’ll take away from this is that most girls teams would have quit down 26, and we force overtime,” Karvinen said.
In the third quarter, Karvinen had his team work on small goals. The first was to cut the deficit to 10 points. Thanks to a 20-6 quarter, Union achieved that goal, getting a three-point basket from Fallyn Blankenship in the final minute to trim the gap back to single digits. Lutheran South led through three quarters, 44-37.
Sophia Helling knocked down a three-point basket with 4:34 to play, bringing the score square at 49-49. Helling added another basket with 4:09 to play, giving Union its first lead since the opening stage.
Lutheran South countered with the next five points and led 57-52 in the last minute of regulation.
Blankenship knocked down back-to-back threes to give Union a 58-57 lead, but tournament MVP Savannah Butterfield hit the first of two free-throw attempts with 19.3 seconds to play, tying it again at 58-58. Union had a couple of chances to win it, but couldn’t get a shot to fall.
That’s how it stood at the close of regulation.
Union had three players foul out late in the game with Helling exiting with 19.3 seconds to play. Lucy Koenigsfeld fouled out 20 seconds into overtime and Brake was sent to the bench with 3:13 to go.
Lutheran South built up another seven-point lead with less than a minute to play, but this time Union couldn’t achieve another comeback.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Karvinen said. “Down 26 to a very good team in their own gym, what an effort.”
Brake, Helling and Mya Minor were selected to the all-tournament team from Union.
Helling was the team’s leading scorer with 16 points. She hit three of Union’s 12 three-point baskets and went 3-5 from the free-throw line. Helling also had six rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Brake closed with 14 points with three three-point shots. She also had seven steals, six assists and two rebounds.
Minor scored four points while grabbing nine rebounds and adding two assists and two steals.
Blankenship knocked down four three-point shots and scored 14 points with a rebound.
Ava Sykes netted seven points with an assist, a rebound and a steal.
Isabelle Gilbert scored four points with two rebounds.
Koenigsfeld closed with three points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Josselyn Smith added two points.
Union struggled at the free-throw line, hitting 10 of 27 attempts.
“I told the girls that they came back from a 26-point deficit against a quality team in their own gym and they missed 17 free throws, including five on the front end, so it’s more like 20. That’s a heck of an effort.”
Lutheran South wasn’t much better, going 14-30 from the stripe.
The Lady Lancers hit five three-point baskets.
Ellie Buscher ended with a double-double and was close to a triple-double. She ended with 25 points, 19 rebounds, eight blocked shots, six assists and three steals before fouling out with 0:34.8 left in overtime. She made the all-tournament team.
“She’s the best player we’ve played against all season, or at least she was today,” Karvinen said. “She was incredible.”
Butterfield closed with 18 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Eggerding concluded with 12 points, eight rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist.
Sydney Pfister was next with five points, seven assists, six rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots.
Jessica Meyer and Olivia Rabbitt each scored three points. Rabbitt also grabbed a rebound.
Lindy French had two points and a rebound.
Emma Wagner added one point with five rebounds and a blocked shot.
Sophia Horrell had three steals and two rebounds.
Union plays this week in its own tournament and is seeded second. The Lady ’Cats open play against No. 7 St. Francis Borgia Tuesday at 7 p.m.