Fighting back late in the game, the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Knights came up one shot short at home against Lutheran South.
“They came out being the more aggressive team from the beginning of the game,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “That pushed us back offensively. We kept backing up instead of really attacking them. Defensively, we got caught watching the ball too many times. They did a good job of penetrating and getting around guys to dump off to an open guy, or getting the ball all the way to the basket.”
Lutheran South (1-1) led 15-13 after one quarter. Borgia got a Max Meyers three-point basket to take the lead. The Knights were up 18-15, but Lutheran South went on a six-point run and never looked back.
Lutheran South led 35-26 after one half and 48-42 after three quarters.
The Lancers were up by 10 points with 1:45 left, but Borgia went on a run late in the game. Borgia hit six of its 15 three-point baskets in the fourth quarter, including a long bank shot by Meyers off the glass at the buzzer to cut it to 70-68.
“We did a better job when we were pressing,” Neier said. “But, with the people we have right now, we don’t have enough good depth to play that way for a full game. Hopefully, we will get enough kids back to be able to do that before the end of the year.”
Meyers was Borgia’s scoring leader with 23 points, including seven three-point baskets. He also had two rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Ryan Kell netted 15 points with five assists and two steals. He hit five three-point shots.
Grant Schroeder posted 14 points with one three-point basket. He also had six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Andrew Dyson ended with seven points with one three-point basket. He also had nine assists, four steals and two rebounds.
Sam Heggemann posted six points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Sam Dunard scored three points on a three-point basket.
“Their height and wingspan made it difficult for us to get the ball where we wanted,” Neier said. “I think our kids got a little intimated defensively. Our kids need to get down and play hard to have a chance against teams like this.”
The Lancers were paced by Jonathan Prange, who scored 30 points.
“Prange had a sensational game, but we did not stop him at all,” Neier said. “He would take the ball from halfcourt and get it all the way to the basket. He is just a good player. He hit some outside shots. You had to get on top of him. He played a really smart ballgame and played within himself. He made few mistakes and that was a difference in the game.”
Jack Lawson was next with 16 points. Austin Reis scored 14 points.
“Their big kid down low (Lawson) was tough to guard,” Neier said. “He got a bunch of points. The Reis kid also got some points.”
Peyton Hunt added six points and Sam Butterfield ended with two points.
Lutheran South sank two three-point baskets, both by Prange. The Lancers went 10-15 from the free-throw line.
Borgia hosts Trinity Tuesday. The Knights next play Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Duchesne.