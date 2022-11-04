The Pacific soccer Indians maneuvered from behind the 8-ball to force overtime Saturday in the Class 3 District 2 playoffs.
However, the season still came to a close as No. 4 Lutheran South (13-11) forward Henry Brink netted the game-winning goal in the extra period to defeat the No. 5 Indians (11-11), 4-3, at Webster Groves High School.
After the teams split two regular-season meetings, the Lancers controlled the early going of Saturday’s rubber match and took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
A third goal gave Lutheran South a seemingly unsurmountable three goal lead in the second half.
“(We) almost completed a comeback of the ages, being down three goals late in the second half against Lutheran South, but this group’s never-give-in mentality helped turn things around,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said.
Pacific netted three unanswered scores to equalize on a brace from Trevor Klund and one goal from Gage Clark.
“We started playing our style of soccer and created more attacking opportunities and drew two penalty kicks which were both converted by captain Trevor Klund,” Smith said. “Freshman Gage Clark also found the back of net and all of the sudden the game went from completely out of our hands to a realistic chance we could come back and win in overtime.”
Brink finished off the game in overtime with his second goal of the match, backing up prior scores from Lancer teammates Jose Gonzalez and Travis Luhning.
“A great ball played and an even better shot by Lutheran South’s forward sealed the game, 4-3,” Smith said. “As heartbreaking a loss it was especially for our seniors, that comeback was something I’ll remember for a long time.”
Gonzalez was credited with two assists in the game. Brink recorded one assist.
Lutheran South goalkeeper Jacob Offerman recorded 10 saves.
Pacific will graduate eight seniors from this year’s roster — Brett Bearden, Ayden Biedenstein, Aaryn Curry, Cole Hansmann, Mason Lucas, Jacob Turner, Bo Zidzik and Klund.
The Lancers advanced to play Webster Groves, the top seed in the district, at Rockwood Summit Tuesday at 5 p.m.
No. 2 Summit takes on No. 3 Parkway West in the district’s other semifinal at 7 p.m.