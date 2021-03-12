Three stretches doomed the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights Tuesday in Affton.
Lutheran South (15-11) eliminated Borgia (14-12) in a Class 5 sectional game, 64-50.
“We played very hard,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Sometimes, our positioning on defense or lack of patience on offense hurt us. The threes weren’t going in tonight for us. We usually have a fairly good shooting three-point team, but if those aren’t gong in, we have to take the ball to the basket a little bit more. We kept throwing it up from outside, and the ball wasn’t going in. That’s probably what helped them out tonight.”
Neier’s team struggled at three crucial times in the game.
First, leading 19-17 with 2:35 left in the half, Borgia went on a scoring drought just as the Lancers found their touch.
Jack Lawson, a 6-6 senior, tied it with a basket. Lawson led all scorers in the game with 24 points.
Borgia went cold as senior Jonathan Prange hit a three-point shot. Lawson then knocked down a three.
The run was just starting. By the time Borgia broke it, Lutheran South had scored 13 points in a row. That included a three-point play opportunity by Lawson (he missed the free throw) and another three-point basket by Prange.
Sparked by that run, the Lancers led at the half, 32-21.
“They had a streak at the end of that first half where Prange hit two, and Lawson hit one,” Neier said. “Lawson hasn’t hit many of those all year long. Those were big buckets. That’s what gave them the lead. We did get down by a lot and then came back and got their lead down, and they picked it up again.”
Although Borgia never led after that point, the Knights did fight back multiple times. Borgia had cut the lead to 36-28 in the third quarter when the next run happened.
Prange and senior Austin Reis hit two-point shots, and Reis knocked down a three as the Lancers quickly bounced up to a 43-28 advantage.
“They did some good things,” Neier said. “You have to give them credit for the way they played. They have a complete team. They have pretty good guards, especially with Reis and Prange. And then you have Lawson inside. Holy cow. He’s about a 6-8 kid, and he can maneuver under that basket pretty well. Peyton Hunt is pretty physical, and we had trouble keeping him off the boards. Give them credit for playing a good ballgame.”
Finally, if the game wasn’t out of reach by that point, Lutheran South sealed it with a 13-point run midway through the fourth quarter.
Borgia had cut the gap to 49-44 on a basket from freshman Adam Rickman. But that’s where Borgia’s surge ended.
The Lancers got a basket and two free throws from Hunt, a sophomore. Then, Lawson took over again defensively.
Lawson, who had 10 rebounds, seven blocked shots and three assists, became a massive rim protector, keeping the Knights from adding to the score.
Meanwhile, Lutheran South made it to the free-throw line and hit baskets. The Landers went 3-4 from the line after a pair of fouls, including a technical, and continued the run. Borgia finally snapped it on a basket from senior Sam Heggemann with 58.2 seconds to play.
However, the damage was done. Lutheran South had the game won, 62-46.
From there, Prange hit two free throws. Sophomore Grant Schroeder scored Borgia’s final four points on two free throws and a basket off of a steal.
“We did fight hard,” Neier said. “I wish we could have come out with the win. Good luck to Lutheran South in future games. They certainly deserved to win. They played a better game tonight.”
The Lancers led 11-9 after one quarter and 32-21 at the half. It was 45-32 through three quarters.
While Lutheran South started preparing for Saturday’s quarterfinal game at North County (24-1), Borgia marked the end of its season.
Schroeder was Borgia’s top scorer with 13 points. He hit a three-point shot and went 2-2 from the free-throw line. Overall, Borgia had two three-point baskets and went 6-9 from the free-throw line.
Max Meyers, one of six Borgia seniors, closed with nine points. He drove to the basket for eight of his points and hit a free throw.
Rickman fought foul trouble and closed with eight points.
Senior Andrew Patton closed with five points.
Four-point scorers were seniors Andrew Dyson, Heggemann and Ryan Kell.
Sophomore Sam Dunard hit a three-point basket to start the second quarter for his scoring.
Lawson, who will continue his career at Colby College, led the Lancers with 24 points.
Prange closed with 16 points, five assists, three rebounds and one steal.
Reis scored 11 points with five assists, four rebounds and one steal.
Hunt scored 10 points with five rebounds and one assist.
Ben Rauh, a senior, added two points with three rebounds and one assist.
Senior Sam Butterfield added one point with three assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Lutheran South hit four three-point baskets, with three of them coming during the big run late in the second quarter. The Lancers went 16-29 from the free-throw line.
Borgia graduates Dyson, Heggemann, Trent Marquart, Meyers, Kell and Patton.
“The kids worked hard all season, and they fought hard,” Neier said. “Give credit to them. We had six seniors. Some of them helped in practice, some played a few minutes per game, and some played a lot of minutes. They all contributed in different ways. We hate to see them go, but that’s part of high school ball.”
Of the returners, Neier said preparation for the 2021-22 season will start early.
“The other kids have a lot of work to do to get ready for next year,” Neier said.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of competition for spots. Some of the younger kids are going to push kids to perform to keep their spots. Competition is always good for the team.”