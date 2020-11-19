Playing on a chilly evening in north St. Louis County, the 2020 St. Francis Borgia Regional football season came to an end Friday night with a 45-10 defeat against Lutheran North.
“This is a great group of kids who have battled against some excellent football teams this season,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “We played this team tough down here on a very cold night. We gave ourselves a chance to compete with a great football team.”
The Crusaders (5-0) will travel to Wardsville Saturday to play Blair Oaks (10-1) in a Class 3 quarterfinal.
Meanwhile, Borgia (7-4) will be collecting uniforms and adding the Class 3 District 3 runner-up plaque to a growing pile.
“This isn’t where we wanted to be at the end of the year, but we were in the district championship again, and that was our goal,” Gildehaus said. “We’ve been very fortunate to get to this level. We just haven’t gotten the district championship. It’s my job to figure out how to take the next step. We’ll go back to work in the offseason.”
This marked the fourth year in a row Borgia finished second in its district. It also was the sixth time in seven years for the Knights to reach the district title game.
Last year, the Knights fell to Roosevelt in the district title game. In 2018, Borgia lost to Camdenton and in 2017, it was Rolla winning the top plaque.
Borgia also finished second to Westminster Christian in both 2016 and 2015.
Borgia graduates 20 players from this year’s team, including a number of players who have started for multiple seasons.
“I’ve lost 20 seniors,” Gildehaus said. “These are wonderful kids who are like my sons. They can hold their heads high. We started with a losing streak, but we played some good football teams and I think playing those teams made us better in the long run.”
Crusaders Take Lead
The Crusaders didn’t need long to score, putting the ball into the end zone just 2:03 into the contest.
Jaylin Carson ran for the first of his three touchdowns with 9:57 to go in the first quarter. Toriano Pride ran for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Borgia drove down and got onto the scoreboard on a 37-yard field goal by Jake Nowak with 5:37 to play in the opening quarter.
Pride scored on a 50-yard pass play from Brian Brown with 1:28 to go in the quarter. He also ran for the two-point conversion and Lutheran North led 16-3 after one quarter.
Turning Point
The quarter ended with Borgia driving and Alonzo MacDonald scored from 12 yards out on the opening play of the second quarter. Nowak’s kick made it 16-10 with 11:54 to play in the half.
And that’s how the score stood until late in the second quarter.
Borgia and Lutheran North traded the ball with Borgia getting the best chance. The Knights were close to the goal line when they fumbled the ball and Lutheran North recovered.
“There’s a 14-point swing with just over a minute to go in the half,” Gildehaus said. “If we score at that time, we could be ahead 17-16 going into halftime. They were down. Nobody’s ever been that close. Nobody has run the option like that against them. You can’t make a mistake against an excellent team. They’re a great team. They can fumble the ball and overcome it. We can’t have a turnover and overcome it.”
The Crusaders quickly drove down the field, getting a 26-yard touchdown reception by Ali Wells from Brown with 7.3 seconds to play in the half. Jacob Fuller’s kick made it 23-10 at the intermission.
““If we would have been up 17-16 at the half, then maybe they start second-guessing themselves and make mistakes.”
North Takes Charge
Lutheran North did all of the scoring in the second half, but it took a while for that to happen.
For over half of the third quarter, the teams played scoreless football. That ended when Brown found Pride for a 48-yard touchdown pass with 6:58 to play in the quarter. Fuller’s kick made it 30-10 for Lutheran North.
In the fourth quarter, Lutheran North got a 13-yard run from Carson with 11:32 remaining. Fuller’s kick made it 37-10.
With 7:37 to play, Carson scored from two yards out. He also ran for the two-point conversion as Lutheran North looked to activate the running clock on the 35-point differential. The game ended without further scoring.
“We were beat up,” Gildehaus said. “Still, we competed and I’m proud of what we’ve done.”
Borgia Statistics
The Knights ran for 233 yards in the game and threw for an additional 25.
Heggemann was the leading rusher with 77 yards on 11 carries.
MacDonald ran 16 times for 62 yards and one touchdown.
Tyler Stieffermann had four carries for 54 yards.
Sam Schmidt picked up 27 yards on one carry.
Alec Gillette ran three times for three yards.
Heggemann completed four of 13 pass attempts for 25 yards and one interception.
Stieffermann caught three of the passes for 24 yards. MacDonald had one reception for one yard.
Borgia receivers had trouble getting separation under tight coverage.
Ryan Kell led Borgia’s defense with 14 total tackles, including 13 solo stops.
Brady Kleekamp had 10 total tackles with six solos.
Stieffermann had seven solo tackles. Schmidt made eight total tackles with six solo stops.
Gavin Mueller, Nick Dyson and Andrew Swoboda ended with four total tackles apiece.
Stieffermann and Swoboda both recovered fumbles.
Dyson had three kick returns for 63 yards.
Lutheran North Statistics
The Crusaders ran for 336 yards and passed for 207.
On the ground, Wells led the way with 19 carries for 133 yards.
Carson had 14 rushes for 97 yards and three touchdowns.
Brown kept the ball seven times for 54 yards.
Pride picked up 32 yards on five carries.
And, former Pacific player Makai Parton ran four times for 20 yards.
Brown completed nine of 13 pass attempts for 207 yards and three touchdowns.
Pride was the top receiver with seven catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Wells caught one pass for a 26-yard touchdown.
Caldra Williford caught one pass for 24 yards.
Kevon Jacobs returned an interception for a long touchdown, but it came back on multiple penalties during the return.
Ricky Dixon and Jamez Lee each recovered fumbles. Terrance Fuller recorded a sack.
Jaylen Banks led the Lutheran North defense with 17 total tackles, including seven solo stops.
Chris Childs ended with 10 total tackles.
Travion Ford and Fuller both had nine total stops. Ford had six solo tackles.
Parton checked in with eight total tackles, including three solo tackles.
Jacobs, Williford and Lee each had five total tackles.
“They have talent running the ball,” Gildehaus said. “They can throw the ball. Their head coach (Carl Reed) is criticized at times. He could run it up if he wanted. I have a great relationship with him. Tonight, I thought he was a class guy. They could have thrown the ball and put a lot more points. That shows a lot about the character of their team. Their kids could not have been more polite in helping you up. They’re fast, and they hit you, but they go on.”
Notes
Multiple Borgia players were singled out by Lutheran North players and coaches during the postgame presentations.
The Knights held their annual senior tunnel after the game with the fans who were allowed into the contest giving a final salute to the 2020 Borgia players.
With 20 seniors graduating from this team, Gildehaus knows it will be a rebuilding process for next year.
Box Score
BOR — 3-7-0-0=10
LN — 16-7-7-15=45
First Quarter
LN — Jaylin Carson 13 run (Toriano Pride run), 9:57
BOR - Jake Nowak 37 FG, 5:37
LN - Pride 50 pass from Brian Brown (Pride run), 1:28
Second Quarter
BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 12 run (Nowak kick), 11:54
LN - Ali Wells 26 pass from Brown (Jacob Fuller kick), 0:07.3
Third Quarter
LN - Pride 48 pass from Brown (Fuller kick), 6:58
Fourth Quarter
LN - Carson 13 run (Fuller kick), 11:32
LN - Carson 2 run (Carson run), 7:37