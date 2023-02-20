Lutheran North’s Crusaders grabbed an early lead and never relinquished it on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, handing St. Francis Borgia’s boys basketball Knights a defeat in Borgia’s final home game, 58-52.

“I just think they really came out to play,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They played awfully hard and awfully tough. They shot the ball extremely well. A big difference was a the three-point line, where they were 6-12 and we were 3-21.”