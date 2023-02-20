Lutheran North’s Crusaders grabbed an early lead and never relinquished it on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, handing St. Francis Borgia’s boys basketball Knights a defeat in Borgia’s final home game, 58-52.
“I just think they really came out to play,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They played awfully hard and awfully tough. They shot the ball extremely well. A big difference was a the three-point line, where they were 6-12 and we were 3-21.”
Neier found a positive in the game.
“These are the type of games you want to have heading into the district tournament,” Neier said.
After Borgia (20-4) opened with the first basket, the Crusaders (15-9) scored the next 11 points and never looked back.
Lutheran North led after one quarter and 18-10, at the half.
Borgia got within three points late in the second quarter, 23-20, but Izy Prude hit a three-point shot to give Lutheran North a 26-20 lead at the break.
The Crusaders continued to lead through three quarters, 39-28.
The Crusaders met every Borgia run with a bigger one of its own.
Lutheran North knocked down six three-point baskets and went 10-12 from the free-throw line.
Prude was the top scorer for the Crusaders, hitting two three-point baskets and going 4-4 from the free-throw line.
Prude also snagged two rebounds and grabbed a steal.
Davell Long also hit two three-point shots and closed with 16 points, seven rebounds and an assist.
“Two guys who average under 10 points per game had big games, Prude and Long,” Neier said.
Neier was happy that the Knights were able to hold Bryce Spiller under his season average (19.8 points per game), but he still had 14 points with two three-point baskets, went 4-5 from the free-throw line, and had seven rebounds, six assists and one steal.
“We were able to hold Spiller under his 20-point average, but the other two guys proved to be a big difference,” Neier said.
Only two other players, Jameer Cretter and Jai Smith, scored for Lutheran North, ending with two points apiece.
Cretter added three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Smith had one assist and one rebound.
Arnaz Newton was held scoreless, but grabbed 11 rebounds with two blocked shots, an assist and a steal.
Barry Benson added a rebound and Ike Prude had one assist.
For Borgia, the focus of the offense was Adam Rickman. The junior forward ended with 29 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a blocked shot. He was the only Borgia player to get to the free-throw line and went 7-8.
Rickman frequently drew triple coverage as he drove to the basket.
Grant Schroeder hit all three of Borgia’s three-point baskets and closed with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
As a team, Borgia shot 3-21 from beyond the three-point arc.
“We did not shoot the ball very well,” Neier said. “We have to make sure to improve upon that and just get some confidence going again.”
Only two other Knights scored. Nathan Kell and Hunter Reinberg ended with four points apiece.
Kell also had two assists and a rebound. Reinberg had one rebound and a steal.
Sam Dunard handed out three assists. Tate Marquart had one assist, a blocked shot, a rebound and a steal. Kaden Patke and Hayden Wolfe each had one rebound.
“Hopefully, we’ll grow from this,” Neier said.
Borgia concludes the regular season with two road games. Borgia plays Friday in Columbia against Father Tolton Catholic. The game likely will determine second in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association standings. Borgia is 6-1 in the league and Tolton is listed at 5-1.
The Knights visit Vianney Tuesday to conclude the regular season.
Borgia has been seeded second for Class 5 District 5 Tournament at Capital City High School in Jefferson City starting March 1.