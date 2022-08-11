Fair-goers were treated to six different classes of truck and tractor pulling action Friday night at the Washington Town & Country Fair Motor Sports Arena.
The fair hosted an event from the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League’s Western Series on the night that marked the mid-way point of the five-day fair.
The longest pull of the night came out of the Limited Pro Diesel Trucks series, in which California, Missouri, driver Skyler Leeper pulled the sled 354.4 feet with his Dodge, called “Legal Limits.”
International Harvesters were popular among class winners in the tractor events Friday. The red-brand of tractors took first in three of the four tractor competitions with John Deere coming out ahead in the other.
Chevrolet and Dodge split the two truck-pulling victories.
Other class winners on the night were as follows:
• Light Pro Stock Tractors — Luke Ross of Kahoka in “Livin on a Prayer,” a John Deere 4455, 314.68 feet.
• Mini Rod Tractors — TJ Turner of Troy in “Turner Loose,” a Chevrolet, 327.37 feet.
• Limited Pro Stock Tractors — Brad Begeman of Mendon, Illinois, in “Change of Pace,” an International Harvester, 309.64 feet.
• 5.0 Pro stock Tractors — Jim Brackett of Richland in “Hillbilly Express,” an International Harvester, 332.94 feet.
• Light Limited Super Stock Tractors — Cole Robinson of Lucerne in “Bad Idea,” an International Harvester, 336.25 feet.
Rounding out the top five for the Light Pro Stock Tractors series were Justin Hopkins of Promise City, Iowa, in “Just Getting Started” (289.43), Matt Smith of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, in “Fast Forward” (281.92), Chad Richardson of Hallsville in “Demented Buck” (276.2) and Shane Scott of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, in “Blue Unit” (257.43).
Following Turner in the Mini Rod Tractors class were Jay Butson of Pearl City, Illinois, in “American Ethanol” (310.77), Zach Jasper of Washington in “Thunderstruck” (307.64), Austin Jasper of Washington in “Thunderstruck 2.0” (305.05), and Perry Butson of Edgerton, Wisconsin, in “Ethanol Express” (296.15).
Another area puller, Dominic Pecka, of Union, placed seventh in the Mini-Rod Tractor class with a pull of 284.63 feed in “One More Bad Habit.”
In the Limited Pro Stock Tractors class, finishing behind Begemann were Adrian Cox of Trenton in “Hickory Hooker” (306.12), Logan Stumph of Columbia, Illinois, in “Relentless” (305.92), Roger Liermann of Marthasville in “Running on Red” (304.73) and Jay Shafer of Troy in “Red Storm” (304.29).
Warrenton puller Jim Cobb placed 10th in the Limited Pro Stock Tractors class, pulling 276.46 feet in “The Kernal.”
Runners-up to Brackett in the 5.0 Pro Stock Tractor class included Tony Wortmann of Montgomery City in “Tapped Out” (332.21) and Richard Warren of Stotts City in “Cottonmouth” (323.23).
Trying to keep pace with Leeper in the Limited Pro Diesel Trucks competition were Jason Wayman of Novinger in “Megatron” (343.08), Craig McElfresh of Rushville in “8 Envy” (338.96) and Cole Alley of Corydon, Iowa, in “Back Alley Hooker” (335.28).
The rest of the top five after Robinson in the Light Limited Super Stock Tractors class were as follows: Hayden Otto of Iberia in “Desperotto” (334.9), Cody Goeller of Meta in “Shaneeda” (327.21), Ben Klott of Curreyville in “New Generation Harvester” (324.99) and Greg Braun of Jefferson City in “Capital Expense” (323.14).
The pulling adventures continued Saturday with the field class tractors and a pro pull organized by the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association.
Action in the Motor Sports Arena concluded Sunday with motocross racing.