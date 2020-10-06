Pacific (1-9) fell to Lutheran St. Charles (7-6-2) in a nonleague volleyball match Tuesday, 25-10, 25-6, 25-18.
Statistics from the match were not available at print deadline.
Pacific is next scheduled to play at Kirkwood Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Pacific (1-9) fell to Lutheran St. Charles (7-6-2) in a nonleague volleyball match Tuesday, 25-10, 25-6, 25-18.
Statistics from the match were not available at print deadline.
Pacific is next scheduled to play at Kirkwood Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.