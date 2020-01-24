For most of Saturday’s Union Girls Basketball Tournament consolation game, the outcome was in no doubt with St. Clair leading by double digits.
But, when St. Francis Borgia Regional made a run late in the game, things really got interesting.
St. Clair held a two-point lead, 51-49, with 16.7 seconds to play. Borgia moved down and got a three-point basket from Jenna Ulrich in front of the Borgia bench with 5.8 seconds to play. St. Clair called a quick timeout and the clock was reset from 3.1 seconds to go to 4.6.
That was just enough time for the Lady Bulldogs to pull out the win, 52-51.
Gracie Sohn inbounded the ball over Borgia’s defense as the Lady Knights put heavy pressure on the inbounds pass. Sohn’s throw was caught by Alana Hinson, who chucked the ball down to an open Mackenzie Lowder, who was cutting to the basket.
Lowder’s layup gave the Lady Bulldogs the win.
“Our original plan was to try and get the inbounder to run over our guard and get a call so we could shoot free throws,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “If that didn’t work, we wanted to get the ball to Hinson and let her make something happen. That’s what she did. She found Mackenzie Lowder underneath the basket and she put it in for us. We practice those throws for situations like this. Once Alana threw it, I wanted to make sure she caught it and once she caught it, I was very confident in her making the bucket.”
Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said even though her team didn’t win, it was a good effort.
“Winning the game would have been fantastic, but seeing that fight is something this group has lacked the last couple of years,” Houlihan said. “It was good to see that heart come out in the fourth quarter and take it upon themselves to make sure they go down with a fight.”
St. Clair improved to 9-2 while Borgia fell to 6-6.
“It was a good tournament,” Johnson said. “This gives us great momentum. We have a big conference game and three games next week. We’ve got tough weeks to come.”
Johnson said Borgia was a tough opponent.
“Borgia did a good job,” Johnson said. “They kept fighting the whole game. We started turning it over, making some costly fouls and giving them some free throws. That really got them back into the game.”
For anyone who only saw the early part of the game, the final score might have been a shock. St. Clair led comfortably for most of the game. It took 13 seconds for St. Clair to get onto the board with Sohn hitting a pair of free throws. Borgia’s nightmare start included losing two starters in the first 29 seconds. Avery Lackey had to sit down with an injury and Grace Turilli picked up two fouls.
“It’s not a great way to start,” Houlihan said. “Avery got hit pretty hard on top of the head, so we just wanted to make sure she got her bearings right. We love that Grace plays so aggressively, but it gets her into foul trouble. Being able to rein that in, we should be a different team whenever we can build on that one.”
St. Clair netted the first 10 points before Ulrich scored 4:12 into the contest. Borgia scored the final two baskets of the quarter, but St. Clair led 15-6 after one quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs, led by Hinson, continued to race away in the second quarter, leading 32-16 at the intermission.
Hinson knocked down five three-point shots. Sohn added two more to give St. Clair seven three-point baskets in the opening half.
“Hinson took over for us in the first half,” Johnson said. “We did a great job of running our offense in the first half. We ran in transition and found the open person. We did a good job playing together and finding what the defense gave us.”
The lead stayed at 16 points through three quarters, 44-28. Borgia made a run in the fourth quarter, but trailed by a large margin for much of the final eight minutes.
Five different Borgia players contributed points during the surge in the final quarter. Lackey led the way with eight points while Julia Struckhoff netted six and Kaitlyn Patke contributed five.
Both teams coped with the loss of a starter to fouls. Turilli hit her fifth foul with 2:30 to play. Alohilani Bursey fouled out for the Lady Bulldogs with 1:13 to play.
St. Clair had a chance to seal the game at the free-throw line after Borgia was forced to foul. However, the Lady Bulldogs hit only four of nine shots. Borgia went 8-10 in the final eight minutes.
Borgia knocked it down to a one-possession game with 1:13 to play on a pair of Mya Hillermann free throws. St. Clair missed a free throw with 1:07 to go. Borgia drew another foul with 43.1 seconds to play and Julia Struckhoff hit one of two to make it 50-49.
Borgia fouled again with 38.8 seconds to go. St. Clair missed both free-throw chances with the second being stopped by a lane violation.
The Lady Bulldogs got a stop, but hit one of two with 16.7 seconds to play to take a 51-49 advantage, setting up the final run.
“Sometimes, I think if it weren’t for bad luck, we’d have no luck at all,” Houlihan said. “The way that Jenna Ulrich stepped up to take the shot. Grace had fouled out. I hoped we would have someone confident enough to step up and take the shot. It was the right shot at the right time and got us the lead for the first time in the game.”
Hinson led all scorers on the afternoon with 19 points. She hit six three-point baskets. St. Clair had nine threes in the game.
Sohn scored 17 points with two three-point shots. She was 5-6 from the free-throw line. Overall, the Lady Bulldogs went 10-22 from the stripe.
Bursey closed with seven points and was 3-4 from the line.
Lowder had four points, including the game winner.
Annabelle Coonse and Ally Newton scored three points apiece. Coonse hit a three-point shot.
Despite missing most of the first quarter, Lackey led the Lady Knights in scoring with 15 points.
“It was a good week for her,” Houlihan said. “We’re starting to see her get into better shape and really take command of the interior. We know she’s going to finish.”
Turilli netted 12 points before she fouled out. She had three of Borgia’s five three-point baskets.
Struckhoff was next with eight points, including a three-point basket. She went 3-4 from the free-throw line. As a team, Borgia was 11-15 from the line.
Patke and Ulrich scored seven points apiece.
Hillermann closed with three points, all from the free-throw line.
St. Clair will take the local bragging rights for the season. The teams aren’t scheduled to play again and aren’t in the same district this year.