And the champion is ...
University of Louisville Cardinals.
Louisville prevailed in The Missourian’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, which concluded over the weekend.
In real life, the championship was scheduled to take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Monday.
The four-week tournament simulation was achieved by using the NET Rankings and automatic qualifiers to set a 68-team field. The 1990 Avalon Hill board game “March Madness” was used to simulate the games.
The selections and First Four appeared in the Wednesday, March 18, edition.
The full first two rounds were published in the Wednesday, March 25, paper.
The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight were in the April 1 edition.
Semifinals
That left the Final Four for this paper. Heading into the last two rounds, the semifinal games featured the regional champions. Purdue, an eighth seed, faced Houston in one semifinal while a pair of No. 2 seeds, Louisville and Michigan State, played in the other one.
Purdue, the Cinderella of this tournament, continued its run with an 88-65 win over Houston in the first semifinal. But, it wasn’t easy.
Houston held a 46-40 lead at the half before Purdue clamped down defensively and stayed hot offensively to get the win.
In the other semifinal, Louisville led by four points at the half, 38-34, but Michigan State was able to come back and tie it, sending the game to overtime, 69-69. Louisville prevailed, 75-71.
Championship
The clock struck midnight for Cinderella in the championship game. Louisville opened up a nine-point lead at the half, 43-34. Scoring was down in the second half, but Louisville was able to add to the lead, winning by a dozen, 77-65.
Louisville had been a second seed after ranking eighth in the final NET Rankings. The Cardinals were 24-7 after the regular season.
In the simulated tournament, Louisville defeated Eastern Washington, 77-41; Marquette, 72-43; Wisconsin, 71-59; Kansas, 67-66; Michigan State, 75-71 (OT); and Purdue, 77-65.
Purdue, 32nd in the NET Rankings, defeated Stanford, 58-55; Gonzaga, 76-65; Ohio State, 73-60; BYU, 77-69; and Houston, 88-76.
The March Madness box game can be found online and has two versions.
The basic bracket game was used for this simulation. There also is an advanced game which allows for games to be played individually. With ratings included with the rules, the game never becomes outdated.