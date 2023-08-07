Oklahoma became the first casualty at the American Legion Mid-South Regional Tournament Thursday.
Lafayette, Louisiana, Post 241 (19-7) defeated the Oklahoma state champion Ada Braves Thursday morning in the first losers’ bracket game, 9-3, at the tournament in Pelham, Alabama.
The Post 241 Drillers mashed their way to a 9-0 lead with two runs in the first inning, two in the second, two in the fourth and three in the sixth.
The Braves got on the board with a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth, but it was too little, too late.
Lafayette, which rebounded from a Day 1 loss to the defending American Legion World Series champions from Troy, Alabama, Post 70, advances to play again Friday at 1 p.m. against Pittsburg, Kansas, Post 64.
Dylan Dronet earned the win on the mound for Lafayette Thursday, pitching five shutout innings while striking out four and allowing just one hit and two walks.
Kaden Frederick tossed two innings of relief and allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks with one strikeout.
The Drillers posted 11 hits, three off the bat of leadoff hitter Cameron Gonzalez.
Gonzalez tripled, singled twice, walked, stole a base scored twice and drove in a run.
Cabet Blanchard doubled, singled, scored and drove in run.
Dronet doubled, singled, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
James Heiken doubled and scored.
Dorien Jackson singled, scored and drove in two runs.
Grant Porche singled and drove in a run.
Erik Heiken walked and scored.
Cooper Martin drew a walk.
Jack Schrader singled and scored twice.
Easton Riddle tossed the first four innings fro Ada, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Jaggar Caldwell then pitched three innings and surrendered three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks, striking out three.
Ada’s four hits included a double by Walt Kerr and singles by Elvis Edwards, Pete Goodson and Garrett Wafford.
Davin Weller, Colton Bourland, Kerr and Wafford each drew a walk.
Goodson, Kerr and Wafford all crossed the plate once.
Wafford and E Koonce were each credited with an RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.