SEDALIA — The combination of hot pitchers and cold bats proved top be too much for The Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team Wednesday at the Missouri State Tournament.
Washington fell in the winners’ bracket final to St. Joseph Post 11, 10-1, and then in the losers’ bracket final to Jefferson City Post 5, 1-0.
Post 218 ended the season third in state with a record of 32-8-2.
Against St. Joseph, Korbin Lamb-Bodde held Washington to one run on three hits and one hit batter while striking out five.
Sam Turilli took the loss for Washington. The game was 4-0 going in to the seventh inning before Post 11 went on a six-run rally and Washington scored its lone run.
Sam Paule doubled while Dane Eckhoff and Aden Pecka singled.
Jefferson City Post 5, which eliminated Festus Post 253 in the middle game, 5-4, got a three-hit shutout from Jaden Kolb. He walked one, hit two and struck out five.
Jefferson City scored its run on a leadoff triple by Calen Kruger and single by Nicholas Jefferies in the top of the fourth.
Post 218 had chances, including leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, but couldn’t find a way to break through.
Gavin Matchell pitched 6.1 innings for Post 218, holding Jefferson City to one run on six hits and one hit batter. He struck out three.
Eckhoff got the final two outs.
Washington’s hits were singles by Matchell, Ryan Weidle and Reagan Kandlbinder.
The state tournament concludes Thursday with the championship series between St. Joseph Post 11 and Jefferson City Post 5 starting at 1 p.m.
State Tourament coverage will be in the Weekend Missourian.