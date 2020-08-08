By Arron Hustead
Missourian Sports Writer
The biggest story of the fall and winter seasons for Washington High School sports teams in the 2019-20 season may well have been the resurgence of two teams.
Both the football and boys basketball squads improved by leaps and bounds to contend both for top honors in the area and the Gateway Athletic Conference Central.
Football
Just two seasons removed from an 0-10 football season in the fall of 2017 and a 3-7 mark in 2018, the Blue Jays raced to an 8-1 regular season and a 9-2 overall record on the gridiron.
The football Blue Jays finished second in the GAC Central behind only Ft. Zumwalt North, which had an undefeated regular season and made it to the Class 5 state semifinals, finishing 12-1.
Despite Washington’s regular season record, the team got little respect in the Class 4 District 5 rankings and ended up as the No. 4 seed. That meant a trip to play undefeated No. 1 Camdenton in the district semifinals and that was as far as the Jays got to fly, falling to the eventual district champion Lakers.
The football season held plenty of highlights for Washington, including a back-and-forth homecoming victory against Wentzville Liberty, 22-15, and five wins by one touchdown or less.
The biggest win came in Week 10 at Scanlan Stadium in the district quarterfinals. Visiting Marshfield came back to tie the score late and Washington responded with a 60-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Trevor Rinne to senior running back Christian Meyer that put Washington back out in front with little more than two minutes remaining on the clock.
Along the way, Washington also defeated Seckman, Pacific, Warrenton, Ft. Zumwalt East, Timberland, Ft. Zumwalt South and Francis Howell North.
Rinne ended the season with a 54 percent completion rate, throwing for 910 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception.
Junior tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp, a Mizzou commit, was among Rinne’s top targets, catching 17 passes for 362 yards and two scores.
Meyer was another favorite target, pulling in 113 catches for 275 yards and five scores. Meyer also ran for 772 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
On the defensive side of the ball, Hoerstkamp and freshman Trevor Buhr stood out atop a talented front seven that made it very difficult for opposing offenses to move the ball on the ground.
Buhr led the area with 11 sacks. He also turned in 75 tackles and recovered a fumble.
Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin is not given to playing freshmen on the varsity, but said he figured that if none of his players could block him in practice, nobody on the other teams would be able to either.
Hoerstkamp made six sacks, 56 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Boys Basketball
Hoerstkamp and senior wide receiver Connor Vollmer, who were both prominent receivers in the Blue Jays’ offense, turned in their helmets and shoulder pads in November and took to the court where they continued to play a part in turning another program around after an 8-18 record in 2018-19.
Both Hoerstkamp and Vollmer played forward on the hardwood as the Blue Jays raced out to a 9-0 start to the season, taking home a championship from the St. Francis Borgia Regional Turkey Tournament in the process.
The Blue Jays ran a nine-man rotation of seven juniors and two seniors that kept fresh players on the floor and the ball moving up and down quicker than many opponents could keep pace with early in the winter.
The team went through a few rough spots as the season progressed and from the first loss onward the team went 9-8.
In addition to taking first place at the Turkey Tournament, the Blue Jays won the Union Tournament by again topping Borgia in the finals, and placed fourth in their own tournament, which Borgia went on to win.
It was a great year of games for the crosstown rivals as both teams upset the other in the semifinals of their home tournaments and none of the three games played between the teams was decided by more than eight points.
Junior forward Todd Bieg emerged as a force inside and captured Most Valuable Player honors both at the Borgia and Union Tournaments. He went on to be named as a first-team all-area player by The Missourian in addition to all-district and first-team conference honors.
While the football and boys basketball teams highlighted the fall and winter seasons at Washington, they were not the only programs at the school to find success.
Cross Country
Washington cross country sent its full girls team to the state meet where junior Mia Reed won her second consecutive individual state medal in the sport, finishing 12th in Class 4 with a time of 18:53.4, and the team placed 14th.
Freshman Julia Donnelly broke into the top 30, ending in 29th at a time of 19:17.8.
Jessie Donnelly also finished the course in under 20 minutes, ending in 61st place at 19:47.2.
The Lady Jays additionally won the Gateway Athletic Conference Central for the fourth time in the past five seasons, while adding second place finishes both at the district and sectional levels.
While Wentzville Liberty’s Ally Kruger claimed the individual district championship, Washington’s top three finishers, Reed and the two Donnellys, finished consecutively right after her in second, third and fourth place.
At the sectional race, the final stop before the state finals, Washington saw three runners finish in the top 10, led by Reed in 6th place. Julia Donnelly finished 7th and Jessie Donnelly 10th.
On the boys side, senior Noah Little was the team’s first male state qualifier in three years.
Little ran second in the conference meet, fifth in the district, 15th at the sectional level, and 50th at state.
Wrestling
That was not the only sport Reed received a medal in this season as she was one of three wrestling state medalists for Washington in the winter. Senior Chris Griesenauer and sophomore Gavin Holtmeyer both left with state medals for the boys after Washington sent a total of six wrestlers to the state meet.
The Washington boys finished 23rd in Class 3 at the state meet and fifth in Class 3 District 1. The team additionally placed fourth at the 141 Rumble, fifth at the Westminster Tournament, eighth in the GAC Championships and 10th at the Seckman Tournament.
On the girls side, Washington finished 22nd at state and fifth in Class 1 District 2.
The Lady Jays won the Lady Longhorn Roundup at Parkway West, finished third at the Seckman Tournament, fourth in the GAC Championships, fifth at the Ft. Zumwalt North West Tournament and fifth in the Summit Sherri Lance Invitational.
At 38-3, Reed posted the best record of any Washington wrestler on the season and won an individual district title. She was fourth in state at 110 pounds.
Allison Meyer went win-for-win with Reed for much of the year, usually a weight class higher. Meyer also won an individual district title, her second in a row. She finished with a 38-5 record and made it as far as the third-round wrestlebacks at state.
Griesenauer was the fourth-place finisher in Class 3 at 220 pounds, ending with a record of 37-12. Holtmeyer finished sixth at 285 and ended with a 37-13 record.
Swimming
The fall boys swim team and winter girls swim teams both sent representation to their state meet in junior Mason Kauffeld on the boys side and junior Aubrie Moreland for the girls.
In the fall boys season, Kauffeld placed 14th in the 200 individual medley, earning three point for Washington in the team standings to tie for 33rd place in Class 1.
Kauffeld was also a state qualifier in the 100 breaststroke.
The Lady Jays ended the winter swimming season on a hot streak with wins in three of its final four meets.
Moreland qualified for the Class 1 state meet in both the 100 and 200 freestyle races. She placed 24th in the 100 freestyle and 27th in the 200 freestyle.
Volleyball
The girls volleyball team ended a streak of seven consecutive GAC Central titles, finishing second to Timberland this season with an 8-2 conference record. The Lady Jays went 18-15-3 overall.
Senior Kassidy Phillips concluded her run as a four-year starter for the program at middle blocker.
She pounded down a team high of 304 kills on the season and made 76 blocks.
The Lady Jays graduate just two seniors from the team and look to make another run in the fall under a new head coach, team alumna Lindsay Meyer.
Boys Soccer
The soccer Jays fell one goal short of potentially winning a third district title in four seasons.
Washington ended its season at 8-17-3 after a 3-2 loss to Rolla in the Class 3 District 8 Championship game at Union.
The Blue Jays made the semifinals of the CYC Bob Guelker Tournament - Sullivan Division and took a third-place finish in the Pacific Tournament and a fourth-place finish in the Hillsboro Tournament.
Sophomore Boston Tinsley led Washington with nine goals on the season, adding six assists. He score four game-winning goals.
Timmy Boehlein, Cole Click and Trent Pabst were the next-highest scorers for the Blue Jays with six goals apiece.
Softball
The Lady Jays suffered a blow in the preseason as star senior pitcher Ellie Quaethem was lost for the season to a foot injury.
Junior Emma Vodnansky emerged as the team’s top hitter with a .415 average and a team high of 27 hits, including three home runs.
The Lady Jays did not have much luck in tournaments, withdrawing from the Troy Leadoff Classic after it was postponed due to rain and then finishing seventh in the Howell Classic.
However, Washington continued to be a contender in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central, finishing 5-5 in league play, just two games off from the three-way championship split between Ft. Zumwalt East, Timberland and Ft. Zumwalt South.
Girls Golf
In girls golf, the Lady Jays were 2-2 in duals and 2-1 in tri meets. Washington finished third in the inaugural Franklin County Cup and ninth in the fifth annual Washington Tournament.
The Lady Jays sent just three golfers to the Class 2 District 4 Tournament, where none advanced. Sophomore Mia Lanemann was the team’s top performer, tying for 28th place with 107 strokes.
Girls Basketball
The basketball Lady Jays doubled their win total from the previous winter, winning a pair of seventh-place games at the Competitive Edge Borgia girls tournament and the Warrenton Winter Shootout. The Lady Jays ended with a 2-24 record.
Junior Paige Robinson led the team with 7.4 points per game, sending home 33 three-point baskets on the year.
The team has continued to rebuild after graduating all but two contributors from the varsity roster in 2017-18.