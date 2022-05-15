Sometimes, it’s not about the result.
For the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights, Wednesday’s game at Parkway West was more about what lessons could be learned from the result.
Parkway West (22-5) rolled over Borgia (11-9) by a 16-0 score in three innings.
“Seeing quality pitching will help us in preparation for districts, so that was good to see,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said.
The Longhorns scored five times in the bottom of the first, three in the second, and ended the game early with eight runs in the bottom of the third.
“Not much to say on this one, except that they can really swing it,” Struckhoff said. “They hit five home runs and had a number of other good at-bats. They are solid up and down the lineup.”
Borgia got singles from Jack Nobe and Sam Turilli.
Dane Eckhoff and Nobe walked. Nobe also stole a base.
Ryan Kampschroeder and Ethan Etter each pitched an inning. Kampschroeder allowed eight runs on six hits and two walks.
Etter allowed eight runs (six earned) on four hits and four walks. He struck out one.
Luke Wright went all three innings on the hill for the Longhorns, allowing two hits and two walks. He struck out four.
“We saw their ace, Wright, and he was tough on us early,” Struckhoff said. “Second time through the order, Sam and Jack were able to get hits and Dane worked a walk, but we couldn’t push anything across.”
Mason Beno and Tyler Lang each had two home runs. Cooper Walkoff hit one home run.
Lang drove in five runs. Beno had five RBIs and Walkoff drove home four.
Grant Meert doubled while Gannon Snyder tripled.
Borgia hosted Blair Oaks Wednesday.
The Knights play Rolla Monday in Jefferson City at 3 p.m. to start Class 5 District 5 play. The game will be played at the Legion Sports Complex in Jefferson City.
Borgia is seeded second, while Rolla is the seventh seed.
The winner of that game takes on the winner of the Helias-Warrensburg game Wednesday at 5 p.m. Helias is seeded third and Warrensburg is the sixth seed.
On the other side of the bracket, Camdenton is the top seed and faces Jefferson City in the first round. Washington is seeded fourth with Capital City fifth.
The championship will be played Friday, May 20, at 5 p.m.