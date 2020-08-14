Even before COVID-19 announced itself as the impact player for 2020 sports, the fall season was set as one of change for the sport of volleyball.
The word for 2020 is more. There will be more classes and more sets this fall.
This is the transition year to NFHS standards of best-of-five varsity matches. MSHSAA is one of the final state associations to move to best-of-five varsity matches. This year, schools must play at least half of their matches in a best-of-five (to 25 points each game) format.
MSHSAA bumps up from four classes to five this year. It’s part of what MSHSAA member schools approved on the 2019 annual ballot.
COVID-19
Even if the virus went away at this moment, COVID-19 will be the story of the year in 2020. It’s affected every phase of life, including sports. High schools haven’t held sporting events since March 14, and the fall season will be watched closely as teams work to get back into action.
“COVID-19 creates new challenges for everyone, but we are doing our best to be socially responsible with all of our behaviors and actions,” St. Francis Borgia Regional Head Coach CJ Steiger said.
Among changes to combat COVID-19, only one captain and coach per team will attend the prematch meeting.
Teams also will not change sides between sets, unless there is a clear advantage of playing on one side.
Not only were high school sports called off at the end of the winter season, but club volleyball was cut short as well.
Normally, players are coming into high school fresh from a full club season and postseason play, which could last into July.
This year, club play was cut off in March.
New Washington High School Head Coach Lindsay Meyer feels there will be an impact at the high school level.
“I think the players will be more rusty than normal,” Meyer said. “Luckily, we have had the opportunity to have open gyms to help alleviate that difficulty. Additionally, safety is a bigger concern than normal this year since athletes haven’t been playing as much as normal.”
Meyer is a first-year head coach. She’s a Washington High School graduate and she played collegiately at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
New Haven’s Jaime Hoener, the head coach and athletic director, said the players are just happy to be practicing right now.
“I think the kids might be a little behind in skills right now, but they seemed very excited about getting back at it,” Hoener said. “Through experience, they know that sports can be taken away from them and they’re just thankful to be in the gym.”
Hoener knows there have to be changes to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.
“It will be a little different at first, but we will adapt,” Hoener said. “We just want to keep kids healthy and active. I think we’ll all do whatever it takes to make that happen.”
Best-of-Five
While the new match format might not be as revolutionary as the moves to rally scoring (2003) and the addition of the libero, it will bring a change to how teams play the game.
It now will take three set wins, not two, to claim the match.
Washington High School plans to play all conference and nonconference dual matches in the new format.
Coaches likely will have to utilize more of their rosters to make sure they have fresh players for the third, fourth and fifth games.
Meyer feels the change will not be simple.
“I think this will have a significant impact on how the game is played,” Meyer said. “First, fatigue will become a bigger factor. Having several matches in a week in the five-set format has the potential to lead to a lot more volleyball being played. Second, mental toughness and focus is tested more because teams will have a longer amount of time to pick up on tendencies, make adjustments, etc.”
Hoener said New Haven will play best-of-five in most matches.
“We are going to play best-of-five in most of our games,” Hoener said. “We feel as if we need to do this to prepare ourselves for the postseason.”
Steiger said it will be a tough adjustment and hopes his team is ready.
“I welcome that challenge, especially for playoffs but also know it will be a challenge for all schools to get used to,” Steiger said. “The downside of the best-of-five sets will be the weeknight games with school the following day. It will be a bigger challenge for our student athletes, but I am optimistic that we can adapt quickly and hopefully learn to manage our time better to accomplish our academic responsibilities and goals.”
Unlike the past moves, which have come from the club volleyball ranks, this is new. In Missouri, only college teams have played best-of-five in the past.
Best-of-five is something NFHS has adopted and already is being played in many states.
As a transition year, Missouri teams have to play at least half of their dual matches as best-of-five.
This does not affect tournaments, which still will be played as best-of-three for bracket play. Pool play matches can be best-of-three as well now, but the third game must be abbreviated.
More Classes
Volleyball is one of 10 sports which will be adding a class for 2020-21. Others are baseball, basketball (boys and girls), golf (boys and girls), softball (fall and spring) and tennis (boys and girls).
However, exactly where area teams will land is unknown and won’t be known until Sept. 18. That’s the new date for MSHSAA to release class and district assignments. Normally, that would have been done Aug. 21, but this year, the assignments won’t be made until later to give schools the chance to determine if they’re going to field programs for the postseason. Many schools around the state will be opening the 2020-21 school year on a virtual basis, due to COVID-19. It is unknown how many of those will be able to field sports teams.
New Haven is one of the teams anxiously watching for the assignments. Hoener feels her school is in the area where it could be assigned to Class 1 or Class 2.
Championship Factor
The other part of the 2019 annual ballot impacts one local school, St. Francis Borgia Regional. Nonpublic schools no longer will be rated on a 1.35 enrollment multiplier, but will be assigned points on “Championship Factor.” This will use the past six seasons to determine the nonpublic school’s assignment in each sport.
Borgia, which is the defending Class 3 state champion, has 11 points for the past six seasons, which means the Lady Knights will play in the postseason two classes above their base enrollment for 2020.
“We have heard we might be Class 5 with our program’s success in recent years, but will be ready to face whatever is decided,” Steiger said. “We, as coaches, understand what can come with winning the previous year and hope to have our team as prepared as possible. What can be just as hard, if not harder than winning state, is trying to repeat, as we will get almost everyone’s best efforts game in and game out. We won’t be able to sneak up on anyone and teams will also use us as a test for their team’s efforts and results.”
This does not impact a school like Hermann, which has scored 13 points with two Class 2 state titles and two other state tournament appearances. Hermann is a public school and cannot be moved outside of its natural enrollment assignment.
For nonpublic schools, a score of between zero and two points would mean a team would stay in its enrollment class. Scoring between three and seven points means a one-class increase and scoring eight or more points means a team is pushed up two classes.
Postseason
All playoff matches also will be played in a best-of-five format.
The playoffs will be the same through the district and sectional levels, with single-elimination play.
The big changes happen at the state level. It now will be a three-day event at the Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau Nov. 5-7.
The biggest change at the state level is straight bracket play. Volleyball has utilized pool play for the first day in the past, but this is changing with the addition of a new class. Two courts will be utilized for most of the event.
The semifinals and third-place matches for Class 3, 4 and 5 will take place Thursday, Nov. 5.
Class 3, 4 and 5 championships will run Friday, Nov. 6, along with semifinal for Classes 1 and 2.
Championships and third-place matches for Classes 1 and 2 will take place Saturday, Nov. 7.