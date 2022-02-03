Hitting 11 three-point baskets, the Rockwood Summit Falcons flew past Pacific in the Union Boys Basketball Tournament consolation game Saturday, 73-51.
“I thought our offense, especially in the first half, was pretty good for us,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “We wanted to try and keep them out of the lane because they drive so well. I thought if we could do that and have high hands on kickouts, we would be able to hang around, but they shot the lights out. Credit to them.”
The fourth-seeded Falcons (7-9) got three of those in a 24-14 first quarter. Rockwood Summit hit two more quickly in the second quarter in building up a 42-19 halftime lead.
Pacific (5-14), held to five points in the second quarter, found its scoring touch again in the second half, but the damage was done. The Falcons led after three quarters, 61-35.
“At times, I thought our offense was pretty good,” Bradfisch said. “We just couldn’t keep up with their pace and their shot-making from the outside.”
Shane Conner and Dominic Nenninger, the two Rockwood Summit all-tournament selections, combined to score 40 points.
Conner scored 26 points while knocking down five three-point baskets. He also had three rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot and a steal.
Nenninger scored 14 points with two three-point baskets. He also had three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Quincy Thomas closed with 10 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot. He went 3-4 from the free-throw line. As a team, Rockwood Summit was 4-6 from the stripe.
Other Rockwood Summit scorers were Justin Nguyen and Tyler Perstrope with seven points each, and Gavin Greenwalt and Brayden Timm with two points apiece.
Perstrope was the team’s leader in rebounds, assists and steals. He had seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Quin Blackburn led the Indians in scoring with 19 points and added eight rebounds and three blocked shots. He was 5-5 from the free-throw line.
Jack Meyer was 6-6 from the stripe and ended with 11 points, five rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot.
As a team, Pacific went 12-13 from the free-throw line.
Meyer, Drex Blackburn and Nick Bukowsky each hit one three-point basket.
Nick Iliff netted six points with three rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot.
Drex Blackburn closed with five points, two assists and two rebounds.
Matt Reincke had four points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Bukowsky and Connor Lampkin each scored three points. Bukowsky also had two assists and a rebound.
Logan Bonds had a steal. Ryan Bruns posted two rebounds and an assist. Xavian Cox handed out an assist. Joey Gebel pulled in a rebound. Cole Hansmann blocked a shot.
“We had some really good pitch-aheads and attacks for layups,” Bradfisch said. “We were able to get them out of that press pretty early. I thought offensively we did a pretty good job getting the ball inside, whether it was feeding Quin, Jack attacking or Connor attacking, or any of our other guards. We’re making improvements. Unfortunately, it’s not showing on our record. We’ve got to keep putting one foot in front of the other.”
Pacific returns to action Tuesday, hosting St. Francis Borgia Regional.