Opening play in the Hollister-Rogersville Baseball Festival last Friday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights fell to one of the event’s hosts.
Logan-Rogersville (9-2) defeated Borgia, 6-2.
Borgia fell to 4-4 on the season with the loss.
“We saw Logan-Rogersville’s ace lefty Ross Lawrence,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “His fastball was tough for us to handle on a cool night. However, it was still 2-2 going into the bottom of the 6th. An error, a couple hit batters, and a couple hits allowed them to take the lead, 6-2, and they hung on.”
Borgia scored first in the game, scoring two runs in the top of the third.
“We strung together some good at-bats in the third inning,” said Struckhoff. “Ryan Kampschroeder hit a hard ball the outfielder couldn’t handle. Sam Turilli, Dane Eckhoff, and Jack Nobe then all singled to give us a 2-0 lead. That was pretty much all our offense for the game, though.”
Logan-Rogersville tied it in the bottom of the third and added four runs in the sixth.
Struckhoff lauded his starter, Brady Hanneken.
“Brady Hanneken was outstanding again in this start,” Struckhoff said. “He allowed no earned runs in four innings of work. We limited him because of upcoming conference play. Brady gets more and more confident every time he pitches.”
Hanneken allowed two unearned runs on six hits. He struck out three.
Caden Carroll pitched 1.2 innings and took the loss. He allowed three unearned runs on one hit and a hit batter. Carroll fanned two.
Ethan Etter got the last out, allowing a run on one hit and a hit batter.
Turilli, Eckhoff, Nobe, Reagan Kandlbinder and Tanner McPherson had Borgia’s hits. Carroll walked. McPherson was hit by a pitch.
Turilli and Kampschroeder scored the runs while Eckhoff and Kandlbinder posted the RBIs.
Lawrence went the distance for the win, allowing two unearned runs on five hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out 12.
Offensively for the Wildcats, Hunter Lewis and Clay Palen each had two hits and both doubled.