Sakora Lockhart brought home the gold from the 2023 USA Boxing Women’s Championships.
Lockhart, currently ranked eighth at 132 pounds (60 kg), won the USA Boxing Youth Female title in her weight class July 27 in Toledo.
Lockhart, of St. Clair, who competes under the Route 66 Boxing Club banner, defeated Lizbeth Oceguera of California, by Walk Over in the final bout.
Lockhart also posted wins over Brenna Shapiro (won on points) and Stephanie Pineda Arias (won on points).
Lockhart is coached by Chris Lackey and Craig Dalton.
She also has been supported by her father, Tommy Lockhart, Coach Bob Kendrick and sponsors Ken Reeves and Eugene Kay.
Lockhart fought again Saturday, Aug. 5, at The Dome at America’s Center as part of the Urban League Rumble. Matched up against Abriana Aviles of Texas, the 2023 Junior Olympics & Summer Festival 132-pound champion, Lockhart won a unanimous decision.
