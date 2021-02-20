For the St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights and the Washington Lady Jays it’s going to be a lot of freestyle at the Class 1 State Swimming and Diving Championships.
The two schools combine for a total of five entries in four races at this year’s event, to be held Saturday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex. The diving portion of the event begins at 9:30 a.m. Swimming events begin at 3:30 p.m.
Borgia sophomore Ava Mohart has the best seeding of anyone from the two schools, turning in the sixth-best qualifying time in the 100 freestyle, 54.4, and the seventh-best time in the 50 freestyle, 24.9.
She swims in Heat 3, Lane 1, of the 50 freestyle and Lane 7 of Heat 4 in the 100 freestyle.
This is the second state meet for Mohart, but her first swimming in individual events. She competed on the Lady Knights’ 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays last winter, which placed 20th and 26th, respectively.
Washington senior Aubrie Moreland joins Mohart in the 100 freestyle, where she tied for the 24th seed in the event with a qualifying time of 57.4. Moreland has also qualified in the 200 freestyle with the 22nd fastest time, 2:03.18.
Moreland will be in Heat 1, Lane 7, in the 200 freestyle. She is in Lane 5 of Heat 1 in the 100 freestyle.
Moreland finished 24th in the 100 freestyle last season and 27th in the 200 freestyle.
Only one relay team made the cut from either school this year, Borgia’s 200 freestyle relay, which holds the 18th seed with a qualifying time of 1:47.66.
Borgia is taking six swimmers (which includes alternates) for the four-person relay event — Sophia Fletcher, Mohart, Jamie Poepsel, Isabella Rio, Lily Schmieder and Elizabeth Simily.
Borgia swims in Heat 1, Lane 5.
Like the boys swimming championships in the fall, the event will be a one-day occasion this year. Swimmers will compete once in each event with times being used to determine places.
In previous years, there would be preliminary heats on the first day of competition, followed by a championship heat and a consolation heat the second day.
With a one-day event, results will be determined via timed finals.