Five local wrestlers are headed to the medal stand at the MSHSAA Class 1 and 2 Boys and Class 1 Girls Wrestling Championships at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
Check back through the evening for updates.
Boys Class 2
State Champion:
120 pounds — St. Clair senior Ryan Meek (42-1) won 15-0 technical fall over Odessa sophomore Gabe Studdard (33-14) in 5:44.
Coming up:
157 — St. Clair senior Brock Woodcock (52-0) vs. Pleasant Hill junior Lane Snyder (48-4).
Won fifth place:
175 — St. Clair senior Cameron Simcox (47-6) pinned Blair Oaks junior Doug Blaha (34-7) in 2:25.
Girls Class 1
Finished third:
120 — Pacific junior Zoe Fisher (36-10) pinned Kearney junior Savannah McDowell (30-21) in 4:49.
Finished fifth:
145 — Pacific freshman Dani Gullet (35-6) won 6-3 decision over Polo senior Valorie Gabrielli (49-8).
Full coverage from the first two days of state wrestling will be in the Weekend Missourian.
Class 3 and 4 boys and Class 2 girls wrestlers take the mats Friday and Saturday.
