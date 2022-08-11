Five new class winners were crowned and one retained their throne Saturday afternoon at the Washington Town & Country Fair’s Motor Sports Arena.
There were 50 tractors competing in the six classes at the Fair’s annual field class tractor pulling event.
The field class tractors are the second of three pulling events each year at the Fair, sandwiched between Friday night’s Lucas Pro Pulling event and Saturday night’s festivities promoted by the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association (ITPA).
Numbers were only down slightly from 2021 with a decline of three from last year’s 53 competitors.
• Class A — Brian Ley on an Oliver 88, 256.5 feet.
• Class B — Seth Kloppe on a Ford 7740, 254.52 feet.
• Class C — Ethan Sturm on a Propane G-100 Minneapolis Moline, 256.99 feet.
• Class D — Chad Rohlfing on an International Harvester 1066, 259.28 feet.
• Class E — Ian Holt on an International 1086, 257.46 feet.
• Class F — Jacob Schwoeppe on a 2-135 White, 255.75 feet.
Rohlfing’s Class D pull was the longest of the afternoon.
Schwoeppe won the heaviest class for the second year in a row.
Class A consisted of tractors 6,000 pounds or less with 60 horsepower and a tire size of 15.5x38. After Ley took top honors, runners-up included Dave Bauer on a John Deere 2510 (255.16), Curt Landrum on an Allis Chalmers WD-45 (254.65), Sandy Kohlbusch on a Farmall M (254.37) and Loren Unger on an Oliver Super 88 (254.07).
Class A was the most popular for entries with 15 competitors in the class.
Competitors in Class B drove tractors between 6,001-7,500 pounds with 75 horsepower and a tire size of 16.9x38. Finishing behind Kloppe in the top five were Thomas Glosemeyer on an Oliver 1650 (254.48), Loren Unger on a White 270 (254.37), Colin Steinbeck on an Allis Chalmers 180 (254.26) and Bob Gerling on a Farmall 560 (254.1).
Class C tractors weighed between 7,501-9,500 pounds with 95 horsepower and a tire size of 18.4x38. Only four tractors competed in the class. Following Sturm in the standings were Mike Schwoeppe on an Oliver 1850 (256.89), Trenten Kormeier on a John Deere 4010 (255.61) and Mike Boley on a John Deere 2840 (253.1).
The Class D limits included weight between 9,501-11,500 pounds, 125 horsepower and 20.8x38 tire size. Finishing in the top five behind Rohlfing were Bob Ley on an Oliver 1955 (255.42), Mike Schwoeppe on a White Z-105 (254.8), Lance Gerlemann on a John Deere 4430 (254.62) and Paul Bevfoden on a 1066 International Harvester (253.99).
Class E tractors weighed between 11,501-13,500 pounds with 155 horsepower and a tire size of 20.8x42. Following Holt in the top five were Charlie Hatfield on a 1355 Minneapolis Moline (256.84), Brian Ley on an Oliver 1955 (254.79), Corey Kloppe on a Ford 9600 (254.59) and Chad Rohlfing on an International Harvester 1066 (253.48).
Class F included tractors ranging from 13,501-17,000 pounds with 180 horsepower and a 24.5x42 tire size. Following Schwoeppe in the top five were Dewayne Kissinger on a 1370 Case (252.86), Justin Kessler on a John Deere 7710 (251.68), John Busch on a White 170 (245.4) and John Huellinghoff on a John Deere 4450 (244.98).