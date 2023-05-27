Kroeter PV
Washington senior Ella Kroeter competes in the Class 4 girls pole vault Friday at the MSHSAA state championships in Jefferson City. Kroeter was the state runner-up in the event, leading local athletes on the weekend. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

While typically not everyone's favorite lucky number, 13 was the right number for local track athletes this weekend in Jefferson City.

Local athletes earned 13 medals in the Class 3-5 MSHSAA Track Championships Friday and Saturday, the highest of which was a second place finish in the Class 4 girls pole vault by Washington senior Ella Kroeter.