While typically not everyone's favorite lucky number, 13 was the right number for local track athletes this weekend in Jefferson City.
Local athletes earned 13 medals in the Class 3-5 MSHSAA Track Championships Friday and Saturday, the highest of which was a second place finish in the Class 4 girls pole vault by Washington senior Ella Kroeter.
Also reaching the medal stand were:
- Tied for third place - St. Clair's Connor Sikes in the Class 4 boys pole vault.
- Fourth place - Washington's Alyssa Repke in the Class 4 girls discus.
- Fourth place - Pacific's Sach Wolf in the Class 4 boys 110-meter hurdles.
- Fourth place - Union's Bryson Pickard in the Class 4 boys 400-meter dash.
- Fourth place - the Union boys 1,600-meter relay team in Class 4.
- Fifth place - the Washington girls 3,200-meter relay team in Class 4.
- Fifth place - Washington's Clyde Hendrix in the Class 4 boys javelin.
- Fifth place - the Union boys 3,200-meter relay team in Class 4.
- Sixth place - Union's Pickard in the Class 4 boys 800-meter run.
- Eighth place - Washington's Julia Donnelly in the Class 4 girls 3,200-meter run.
- Eighth place - Pacific's Lexi Lay in the Class 4 girls 100-meter hurdles.
- Eighth place - Union's Kirsten Bockhorst in the Class 4 girls long jump.
Check the upcoming Wednesday edition of The Missourian for further details.