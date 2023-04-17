Just six stroke separated Washington and St. Francis Borgia in the team standings Thursday at Country Lake Golf Club.
Unfortunately for the two Franklin County schools, neither one was within striking range of Warrenton Invitational White Division winner Wentzville Liberty.
The Eagles shot a 303 to win the division at the event, two strokes better than the runner-up, Francis Howell North at 305.
Washington ranked fifth at 322 strokes and Borgia tied Lutheran South and Holt for sixth at 328.
Also golfing were Francis Howell Central (308), Francis Howell (309), Timberland (330) and Ft. Zumwalt North (338).
Lutheran South had the top two individual performers in the division. Anay Saxena shot a 69 to lead the field. Teammate Noah Whitaker was two strokes behind him with an even par of 71.
Borgia’s Alex Weber finished one above par with a 72 and took third place individually in the division.
Washington had the next two best scores among the Franklin County teams as junior Alex Fregalette tied for 14th with a 77 and Haiden Bean tied for 18th with a 78.
Borgia’s Sam Tuepker shot a 79 and tied for 21st.
Jake Rhodes (83, tied for 31st), Jackson Straatmann (84, tied for 35th) and Devon Deckelman (88, 41st) rounded out the Washington scorecard.
Austin Cooper (86, 39th), Alexander Linz (91, tied for 42nd) and Ryker Obermark (98, tied for 47th) also golfed for Borgia.
Washington golfs again Monday at the Waynesville Invitational at 9:30 a.m.
Borgia has a noon tee date Monday at the St. Albans Tournament.