Swimmers from St. Francis Borgia Regional and Washington will be competing Saturday afternoon for state medals.
Combined, the two schools have swimmers qualified in 11 different events (all but diving) for the MSHSAA Class 1 Championships, to be held at the St. Peters Rec-Plex starting at 3:30 p.m.
No spectators will be allowed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The spectator area will be used to help distance swimmers.
MSHSAA TV will broadcast the event, and the link can be found through the boys swimming championship information page. There will be a fee.
That’s not the only change. The meet is a one-day event. Each event will have three eight-swimmer heats. Times will be combined to come up with the places.
The area’s top contender to bring home medals is Washington senior Mason Kauffeld, who is ranked third in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 200 individual medley headed into state competition.
“Mason has been working toward the state meet and right now appears to have a great chance at doing well,” Washington Head Coach Lane Page said.
Borgia has nine entries in the state meet, including all three relay teams.
For those trying to keep track at home, here’s the list of area entries along with heat numbers and lane assignments:
• Event 1, 200 medley relay — Borgia will be in Heat 1, Lane 8. The Knights were seeded 24th coming into the meet.
• Event 2, 200 freestyle — Borgia sophomore Zach Posinski is in Heat 1, Lane 4. He enters the event ranked 17th.
• Event 3, 200 individual medley — Kauffeld is in Heat 3, Lane 6. The three faster qualified swimmers, Will Bonnett of Parkway West, Eric Ji of MICDS and Hayden Christensen of Parkway Central, are in Lanes 3, 4 and 5.
• Event 4, 50 freestyle — Borgia sophomore Gabe Rio will swim in Heat 2, Lane 5. He has the 10th-fastest time coming into the state meet.
• Event 6, 100 butterfly — After a break, Borgia sophomore Aidan Garlock will swim in Heat 3, Lane 7. There will be four heats in this race as there was a tie for the 24th-fastest time. Garlock enters the state meet ranked 14th.
• Event 7, 100 freestyle — Rio will swim in Heat 2, Lane 2. He is 13th coming into the state meet.
• Event 8, 500 freestyle — Posinski is in Heat 1, Lane 1, seeded 23rd headed into the championship meet.
• Event 9, 200 freestyle relay — Borgia’s team will compete in Heat 2, Lane 8. The Knights have the 16th-fastest time going into the state meet.
• Event 10, 100 backstroke — Garlock will swim in Heat 1, Lane 4. He’s seeded 17th overall in the event.
• Event 11, 100 breaststroke — Kauffeld swims in Heat 3, Lane 3, for his top event. Kauffeld is seeded third to MICDS’ Ji and Parkway West’s Carter Murawski. Less than a half-second separate the three.
• Event 12, 400 freestyle relay — Borgia, seeded 12th, will compete in Heat 2, Lane 6.