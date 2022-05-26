Those wanting to see area track athletes at the Classes 3-5 state championships this weekend in Jefferson City may want to show up early.
A total of nine local entries are scheduled to compete in finals for their events within the first hour Friday, the first of two days of events. Classes 1 and 2 had their state meets the previous week.
Between Washington, Union and Pacific in Class 4 and St. Francis Borgia Regional and St. Clair in Class 3, there are a combined 29 local athletes headed to Jefferson City, where they will compete in 23 events.
St. Clair is sending the most athletes, nine, from the local schools and has a whopping 12 entries qualified.
Senior Alex Reinwald will compete four times, having qualified for both the boys 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, while also serving on St. Clair’s qualifying teams in the 400-meter and 800-meter relays.
Union junior Bryson Pickard, Pacific sophomore Lexi Lay and St. Clair freshman Noah Arndt are each qualified to compete in three different events.
Union seniors Ryan Ewald and Elias Neely and junior Hayden Burke, St. Clair senior Austin Dunn, junior Logan Smith and sophomore Skyler Sanders and Borgia sophomore Koen Zeltmann will all be pulling double duty after qualifying in two events.
The schedule for local athletes Friday is as follows:
• 9:30 a.m. — St. Clair’s Connor Sikes (sectional and district champion) and Caleb Muschany in the Class 3 boys pole vault at Pit No. 1 and Washington’s Travis Bieg (district champion) in the Class 4 boys pole vault at Pit No. 2.
• 10 a.m. — St. Clair’s Dunn (sectional and district champion) in the Class 3 boys triple jump, St. Clair’s Kaylee Rampani and Borgia’s Elizabeth Sinnott (district champion) in the Class 3 girls javelin and Pacific’s Molly Prichard (district champion) in the Class 4 girls shot put.
• 10:30 a.m. — Union’s Burke, Will Herbst, Gabe Hoekel and Pickard and Washington’s Ethan Bliss, Micah Gargrave, Logan Luttrell and Kellen Schiermeier in the Class 4 boys 3,200-meter relay finals.
• 11:10 a.m. — Borgia’s Zeltmann in the Class 3 boys 110-meter hurdle prelims.
• 11:35 a.m. — Pacific’s Lay (district champion) and Washington’s Ingrid Figas in the Class 4 girls 100-meter hurdle prelims.
• Noon — St. Clair’s Reinwald in the Class 3 boys 100-meter dash prelims.
• 12:30 p.m. — St. Clair’s Reinwald, Sanders, Arndt and Smith (district champions) in the Class 3 boys 800-meter relay.
• 1 p.m. — St. Clair’s Moore in the Class 3 girls long jump.
• 1:50 p.m. — St. Clair’s Reinwald, Sanders, Arndt and Smith (district champions) in the Class 3 boys 400-meter relay prelims.
• 2:30 p.m. — Union’s Elias Neely (sectional champion) and Pacific’s Vincent Hoffman in the Class 4 boys 400-meter dash.
• 3:15 p.m. — Borgia’s Zeltmann in the Class 3 boys 300-meter hurdle prelims and Union’s Ewald and Washington’s Thomas Stahl in the Class 4 boys 300-meter hurdle prelims.
• 3:35 p.m. — Union’s Ella Coppinger and Pacific’s Lay (district champion) in the Class 4 girls 300-meter hurdle prelims.
• 4 p.m. — Pacific’s Lay (district champion) in the Class 4 girls long jump.
• 4:30 p.m. — St. Clair’s Reinwald in the Class 3 boys 200-meter dash prelims.
• 5:45 p.m. — Union’s Neely, Burke, Ewald and Pickard (sectional champions) in the Class 4 boys 1,600-meter relay prelims.
For Saturday, the schedule is as follows:
• 9:30 a.m. — St. Clair’s Moore (district champion) in the Class 3 girls triple jump.
• 11:10 a.m. — Borgia’s Zeltmann in the Class 3 boys 110-meter hurdle finals (pending Friday result).
• 11:20 a.m. — Pacific’s Lay and Washington’s Figas in the Class 4 girls 100-meter hurdle finals (pending Friday result).
• 11:35 a.m. — St. Clair’s Reinwald in the Class 3 boys 100-meter dash finals (pending Friday result).
• 12:05 p.m. — St. Clair’s Reinwald, Sanders, Arndt and Smith in the Class 3 boys 800-meter relay finals (pending Friday result).
• 12:30 p.m. — St. Clair’s Dunn and Arndt (district champion) in the Class 3 boys long jump and Washington’s Clyde Hendrix in the Class 4 boys javelin.
• 1:10 p.m. — St. Clair’s Reinwald, Sanders, Arndt and Smith in the Class 3 boys 400-meter relay finals (pending Friday result).
• 1:55 p.m. — Union’s Neely and Pacific’s Hoffman in the Class 4 boys 400-meter dash finals (pending Friday result).
• 2:15 p.m. — Borgia’s Zeltmann in the Class 3 boys 300-meter hurdle finals and Union’s Ewald and Washington’s Stahl in the Class 4 boys 300-meter hurdle finals (pending Friday results).
• 2:25 p.m. — Union’s Coppinger and Pacific’s Lay in the Class 4 girls 300-meter hurdle finals (pending Friday result).
• 2:40 p.m. — Union’s Pickard in the Class 4 boys 800-meter run finals.
• 3 p.m. — St. Clair’s Reinwald in the Class 3 boys 200-meter dash finals (pending Friday result).
• 4:15 p.m. — Union’s Neely, Burke, Ewald and Pickard in the Class 4 boys 1,600-meter relay finals (pending Friday result).
Athletes finishing in the top eight of an event final will make it onto the state medal podium.