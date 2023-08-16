Area athletes stuck the landing at the AAU Gymnastics National Championships in Orlando, Florida, from June 29-July 3.
Local gymnastics team Ohana sent six competitors to the event — Jenna Ballmann, Aubrey Wilson, Kinsley Beerman, Ryleigh Gildehaus, Parker Chwascinski and Peyton Johnson.
Beerman (Silver Group 10B3) and Chwascinski (Gold Group 12A4) were both the all-around runners-up in their divisions.
Gildehaus (Platinum Group 11C5) and Johnson (Gold Group 12A4) each ranked third in their all-around competitions.
Ballmann and Wilson were both in Bronze Group 3C6 where Ballmann ranked fourth and Wilson finished 12th in the all-around scores.
Beerman had the top score in her division in the floor event. She also ranked second in the bars and third in both the vault and the beam.
Chwascinski led her division in the score on the bars. She ranked second in the beam, tied for seventh in the floor and tied for ninth in the vault.
Johnson was second in her division in both the bars and the floor. She tied for third in the beam and tied for sixth in the vault.
Gildehaus turned in the top floor score in her division. She also tied for second in the bars, ranked eighth in the beam and tied for ninth in the vault.
Ballmann finished third in the bars for her division, tied for fourth in the beam and placed sixth in the floor and seventh in the vault.
Wilson tied for fourth on the beam, placed seventh in the floor and ranked 12th in both the vault and the bars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.