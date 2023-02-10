The moment girls wrestlers have been waiting for all season has arrived.
The wrestling postseason kicks off Friday with the Class 1 and Class 2 girls wrestling district tournaments. The boys districts will take place in one week.
A majority of the local schools will not have to leave the county for the girls district tournament as St. Clair is hosting the Class 1 District 1 event. Matches begin at 5 p.m. Friday and after the overnight break will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday.
St. Francis Borgia, Union, Pacific, Sullivan, Owensville and St. James all share that district with the Lady Bulldogs.
Other teams competing there include Affton, Brentwood, Park Hills Central, Clayton, De Soto, Dexter, Festus, Hancock, Herculaneum, Hillsboro, Kennett, Lift for Life Academy Charter, Miller Career Academy, Missouri School for the Blind, Normandy, North County, Cape Girardeau Notre Dame, Parkway Central, Potosi, Roosevelt, Sikeston, Soldan, Festus St. Pius X, Ste. Genevieve, STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley, Westminster Christian Academy and Windsor.
There will be a second postseason path for area teams this year as MSHSAA has divided girls wrestling into two classes for the first time.
Washington is the only local team assigned a different route to the state tournament than the others. Washington is the area’s only Class 2 team and will compete in the Class 2 District 1 Tournament at Northwest in Cedar Hill.
Matches there begin at 5 p.m. Friday and day two starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Lady Jays will be competing against Cape Girardeau Central, Eureka, Farmington, Fox, Jackson, Kirkwood, Lafayette, Lindbergh, Marquette, Mehlville, Northwest, Oakville, Parkway South, Parkway West, Poplar Bluff, Rockwood Summit, Rolla, Seckman and Webster Groves.
The state tournament takes place Feb. 22-25 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The Class 1 girls and the boys Classes 1-2 compete Feb. 22-23 and the girls Class 2 and boys Classes 3-4 wrestle Feb. 24-25.
