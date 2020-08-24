It’s like an advanced algebra equation where there are many letters, representing variables and unknowns, and few numbers.
Thankfully, for area high school athletic directors, the equation is containing more numbers each day as the 2020 fall sports season comes into focus.
Depending upon original schedules, area schools have seen a wide variety of events called off, modified or delayed. Some of the schedule changes are normal, such as location changes or games being called off due to schools not fielding teams in that sport.
However, most of the changes this year have been due to COVID-19 and positions taken by individual schools.
“It’s a hectic, busy time for everyone,” New Haven Athletic Director Jaime Hoener said. “People need to pack their patience and remember that we are being cautious for the kids. We want to give them the opportunity to compete.”
The rapid flow of event changes has Washington High School Athletic Director Bill Deckelman waiting to see whether or not opponents will be able to get restarted.
“Currently, we are not adding back every event we lose,” Deckelman said. “I would like to get the teams started first and see what load we can handle.”
So far, St. Francis Borgia Regional has had the most events called off. As a member of the Archdiocesan Athletic Association, Borgia’s conference is comprised of schools stretching from St. Louis City and the eastern-most areas of St. Louis County all the way out to Columbia. Most of Borgia’s cancellations have been against schools based in St. Louis City or St. Louis County.
Arand said the athletes and coaches have followed all guidelines at practices.
“The kids have been great as far as wearing masks,” Arand said. “It’s tough to keep them socially distanced when not participating.”
As of this weekend, fans will be allowed to attend games. However, there likely will be restrictions. The Four Rivers Conference has acted as a league for blanket regulations. Other conferences haven’t set policies as of publication. This is covered in a companion story.
Last week, MSHSAA announced possible alternate schedules, which includes having a fall sports season running March 12 through May 1. Schools opting into the alternate fall season would not be playing in 2020. The deadline for opting into the alternate season is Sept. 11. As of Thursday, MSHSAA’s Jason West stated only one school already has opted for the alternate season.
Previously, MSHSAA allowed for schools starting the school year with only virtual education to be able to field teams if conditions set by local health and school boards are met.
The contests listed in this story likely won’t be the last ones to be called off. The situation is changing where schools have halted practices, or haven’t started practicing yet. Policies on extracurricular athletics vary from district to district.
Coaches and athletic directors are hopeful most of the scheduled contests can be played.
“Maybe we get through one game, maybe we get through the state championship, you never know,” Union football Head Coach Justin Grahl said last week. “I’m very pleased with how the kids have responded all summer long to what’s going on around them.”
Modified Events
As of Friday morning, here’s the complete list of canceled or altered events received by the sports department.
Most jamborees have been halted, including football. Washington’s home volleyball jamboree Monday, Aug. 24, has been called off along with the soccer jamboree in Rolla Tuesday, Aug. 25. Both came after Waynesville suspended fall practices until Aug. 31, Deckelman reported.
• Washington at Marquette volleyball, Aug. 28.
• Borgia boys soccer at St. Mary’s, Sept. 1. This now will be Borgia’s intrasquad scrimmage.
• Washington boys swimming at Affton, Sept. 1
• Washington boys swimming, Sept. 4 — tri-meet now has been reduced to a dual between Washington and Westminster Christian starting at 4 p.m.
• New Haven at Wellsville softball, Sept. 4 — Wellsville is not fielding a softball team this fall.
• First Capital Cross Country Invitational, Sept. 4 — affects Washington.
• Ladue Boys Swimming Invitational, Sept. 5 — affects Borgia.
• Borgia soccer at Trinity, Sept. 8.
• Hancock Boys Soccer Tournament, Sept. 8-11 — affects Union and St. Clair.
• Borgia softball at Parkway South, Sept. 9.
• Washington softball against Ft. Zumwalt North — games have changed locations. Game Sept. 10 now will be at Ft. Zumwalt North and the Sept. 29 game will be at Lakeview Park.
• Borgia football at Cardinal Ritter, Sept. 11 — Borgia now will travel to Fox.
• Borgia Volleyball Tournament, Sept. 12 — Arand said Parkway West has dropped out and there could be additional changes.
• Borgia home softball against O’Fallon Christian, Sept. 14. O’Fallon Christian is not fielding a softball team.
• Borgia football at St. Mary’s, Sept. 18 — Borgia now will travel to Helias.
• Trinity soccer at Borgia, Sept. 24.
• The Gateway Match Up Volleyball Tournament hosted by Oakville — affects Washington.
• Trinity football at Borgia, Sept. 25 — Currently, there is no alternate opponent lined up for that week. Two other games have been altered with new opponents.
• Seckman Volleyball Tournament, Sept. 26 — affects St. Clair.
• CYC Soccer Tournament, Sept. 28-Oct. 4 — affects Washington.
• Hickman Softball Tournament, Oct. 2-3 — affects Borgia.
• GAC Cross Country Championships — Meet has been changed from Oct. 15 to Oct. 14 and now will be held at Washington.