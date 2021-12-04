For the second year in a row, the University City Lions took home the top hardware from the Turkey Tournament.
University City, the second seed, defeated top-seeded Ft. Zumwalt North Saturday night to win the 69th annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament, 68-49.
It was the third year in a row that the Panthers finished second in the event.
University City (3-0) jumped out to a 17-6 lead through one quarter. The Panthers (2-1) struggled during the quarter, and top player Connor Turnbull had to come out of the game with early foul trouble.
Zumwalt North started to come back in the second quarter, trimming the University City lead to 27-23 at the half.
The Lions again grabbed the initiative in the third quarter and led by 10, 46-36, going to the final eight minutes.
University City was able to extend the lead in the last quarter to win by 19, 68-49.
The Lions knocked down 10 of 14 free-throw attempts and hit two three-point baskets.
Zumwalt North was held without a three-point shot and went 9-18 from the free-throw stripe.
Senior Carlton Thomas, who had defensive responsibilities against Turnbull, led all scorers with 20 points. He added seven rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots.
Tournament MVP Larry Abbey recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists for the Lions. He also had three steals.
Jayden Creighton, a freshman, joined Thomas and Abbey on the all-tournament team after scoring 13 points with five rebounds, four blocked shots and a steal.
Tommy Tucker, a senior guard, added seven points with three assists, two rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
Jordan Hudson and Michael Rucks both scored seven points. Hudson, a sophomore forward, also had four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Rucks, a freshman guard, added one rebound.
Tyler Jackson, a senior forward, had two points, six assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Senior guard Darrell Culton scored one point with four assists.
Junior Demario Batteast contributed a steal.
Turnbull, who has signed with Butler University, led Zumwalt North with a double-double, scoring 18 points with 13 rebounds, three blocked shots, two assists and a steal.
Freshman Kobe Anderson, who joined Turnbull on the all-tournament team from Zumwalt North, netted nine points with three steals, two assists and a rebound.
Senior guard Josh Bauer scored seven points with one assist and one steal.
Sophomores Bobby Edwards and Trent Menke both ended with seven points. Edwards also had one assist and one rebound. Menke added one rebound.
Sophomore Lynden Sanders scored three points, all at the free-throw line, and added three assists, one rebound and one steal.
Senior Chandler Smith pulled down two rebounds and blocked a shot. Junior Taylor Mason had a rebound and a steal.
Zumwalt North turned the ball over 19 times to five turnovers for the Lions.
In the other games Saturday, host Borgia defeated Union for third place, 74-57.
Gateway City Elite, a home-school team from Wentzville, beat Washington for the consolation title, 64-57.
Pacific won the third-place game, 63-58.