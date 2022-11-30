For the third year in a row, Kelvin Lee’s University City Lions upset the Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers in the St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Boys Basketball Tournament.
Unlike the previous two years, Friday’s 59-53 University City win took place in the tournament semifinals. The previous two were in the 2020 and 2021 championship games.
The third-seeded Lions (2-0) jumped out to a 19-13 lead over No. 2 Ft. Zumwalt North (1-1) through one quarter. It was 28-23 after one half.
The Lions extended the lead to 44-34 after three quarters.
Kobe Jones led University City in scoring with 16 points. He also had five assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Miyel Taylor netted 10 points with five rebounds and two steals.
Jayden Creighton scored eight points with 10 rebounds, an assist, a blocked shot and a steal.
Demario Batteast scored eight points with five rebounds and two steals.
Larryn Porter added seven points, a rebound and a steal.
Michael Rucks scored six points with two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Lee Williams had four points, four rebounds and one steal.
University City hit four three-point baskets and went 7-14 from the free-throw line.
Kobe Anderson paced Ft. Zumwalt North with 20 points, two assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Lynden Sanders was next with 18 points, three assists, three rebounds and one steal.
Trent Menke scored five points with nine rebounds, one assist, a blocked shot and a steal.
Cole Heckelman and Chase Ostmann each scored three points. Ostmann also had three rebounds and an assist.
Chaun Robinson and Bobby Edwards each had two points. Robinson added three steals, two assists and two rebounds. Edwards also had three assists and a rebound.
Ft. Zumwalt North hit eight three-point shots and went 9-13 from the free-throw line.