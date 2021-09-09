The soccer Jays struck first, but the visiting Lions clawed out a win in penalty kicks Thursday.
Both Washington (1-2, 0-1) and Ft. Zumwalt East (1-1, 1-1) scored once in the first half of the Blue Jays’ GAC Central opener, but then nobody found the net again until the penalty kick tiebreaker where the Lions outshot Washington, 4-2, to edge the Jays for a 2-1 final score.
The Blue Jays finished out the week Friday, falling at home to Orchard Farm (3-0), 4-0.
Zumwalt East
Cole Click put the Blue Jays on the board first, scoring off an assist from Travis Bieg in the 16th minute.
“Travis Bieg set up the goal and logged massive minutes for us last night,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “Micah (Gargrave) was in goal and only conceded from a corner kick in the first half. Otherwise he has been incredible to start the year and made 13 saves in Thursday’s game.”
Holden Kocher netted Zumwalt East’s equalizer with an assist from Dom Mrazik.
“In overtime, the play was a bit sluggish, and it really felt like the game was destined for penalty kicks,” Schriewer said.
Washington scored its first two penalty kicks in the tiebreaker as both Click and Boston Tinsley beat the Zumwalt East goalkeeper.
Gargrave made a stop against East’s second penalty kicker to give Washington a 2-1 shootout lead.
However, East came up with stops on Washington’s next two kicks while making good on its final three attempts to take the shootout.
Orchard Farm
Gargrave recorded nine saves in the contest.
Orchard Farm scored two goals in each period. Yusef Deiab, Logan Hazel, Bobby Pauly and Lucas Stopke each ended with a goal.
Stopke, Pauly and Joey Papa were each credited with an assist.
Orchard Farm goalkeeper Harry Reinecke made six stops.