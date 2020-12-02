On the way to becoming the Turkey Tournament champions, University City first had to beat the defending champions.
The Lions accomplished that feat Friday in the semifinals, improving to 2-0 on the season with an 89-60 win against Washington (1-1).
University City went on to defeat top-seeded Ft. Zumwalt North in the championship game Saturday, 69-48.
The Lions opened an early lead against the Blue Jays, ending the first quarter Friday with a 21-9 lead.
University City remained ahead, 44-27 at halftime and 66-45 after three quarters.
“We hit a rough patch against a good University City team,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We took a lot from that game.”
Zac Coulter led Washington with a 20-point scoring effort.
Todd Bieg was next with 10 points.
Alex Zanin scored nine points, Jack Lackman eight, Mark Hensley seven, Jarrett Hamlett three and Jason Sides three.
Hensley, a sophomore, was playing in just his second varsity game after being promoted in place of quarantined senior forward Ryan Hoerstkamp.
The Blue Jays were also without senior guard Brigham Broadbent during the tournament.
Brandon Ming and Jalen Hampton powered University City as Ming poured in 24 points and Hampton scored 21.
Hampton finished with a double-double, adding 10 rebounds.
Carleton Thomas (13 points) and Barry Thomas (12) also reached double figures.
“They are very athletic,” Young said. “We didn’t realize the shooters they had. They made 10 threes. They spread the ball. They’re very quick and athletic. They do a lot of good things. Coach (Kelvin) Lee knows what is going on. He’s got a good group and has coached them very well. It showed. I can’t tell you when a Washington team has lost by over 20 points. Credit them. They came off and were very tough in all facets of the game.”
Rounding out the Lions’ scores were Bryce Spiller (eight points), Justin Holland (five), Durrell Culton (three), Aaron Hall (two) and Larry Abbey (one).
Washington finished the tournament in the third-place game against St. Francis Borgia Regional. Read about that game elsewhere in this section.
The Blue Jays followed up the tournament with action Tuesday at Union after The Missourian’s deadline and will next play Monday at Owensville in a first-round tournament rematch at 7 p.m.