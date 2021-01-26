Mackenzie Wilson accounted for more than half of her team’s points Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough to help the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks at home.
Linn (8-5) defeated New Haven (5-7), 44-32.
“I know I sound like a broken record, but we just can’t find anyone else to put the ball in the basket,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “Our offense is really struggling right now. We play hard. Our defense is pretty good, but we just can’t score.”
Linn led 11-5 after one quarter, 20-12 at the half, and 32-27 through three quarters.
New Haven had three players score in the game. Wilson led the way with 18 points, including two of the team’s five three-point baskets. She also went 4-5 from the free-throw line. For the game, New Haven was 7-14 from the free-throw line.
Peyton Sumpter was next with 12 points, including three three-point baskets. She was 3-5 from the free-throw line.
Jessica Underwood contributed the other two points.
For Linn, Lindsey Brandt led the team in scoring with 15 points. Aushara Hostetler was next with 11 points.
Linn has turned heads this year and already has a win over Owensville this season.