Linn had the faster start in Saturday’s semifinals.
Playing in the Sullivan Peoples Bank Back to School Softball Classic Black Bracket, Linn (2-0) knocked off Pacific (1-1), 8-3, on the road to winning the bracket title.
The event was repurposed into two separate eight-team brackets Saturday after Friday’s pool matchups were canceled due to excessive heat and humidity. Washington won the other eight-team bracket, the gold bracket.
Pacific rebounded to take third in the black bracket.
Linn started the semifinal matchup with four runs in the bottom of the first inning.
That lead stretched to 8-0 as Linn added two runs in the second inning and two more in the third.
Pacific finally got on the scoreboard with a three-run rally in the top of the fifth, at which point the game concluded due to tournament time restrictions.
Trinity Brandhorst pitched all five innings for Pacific. She allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and three walks, striking out two.
“Linn has some good hitters and once again we made a few mistakes that got us into a hole we could not climb out of,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “Trinity hit home run No. 2 in the fifth and we tried to rally but ran out of time.”
Ashlynn Young, Brooke Bearden and Ellie Groom each hit a double in the contest.
Jaylynn Miller singled.
Miller and Elizabeth Tollison both reached on a walk.
Groom and Alea Winebaugh each scored a run.
Brandhorst picked up two RBIs. Groom drove in one.
After playing Monday at Ft. Zumwalt North, the Lady Indians have their home opener Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against Cuba.
