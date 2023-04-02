The good news for the New Haven baseball Shamrocks Wednesday was that they got to play for the first time in a week, traveling to Linn.
The better news was that the Shamrocks (0-4) scored their first three runs of the season.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The good news for the New Haven baseball Shamrocks Wednesday was that they got to play for the first time in a week, traveling to Linn.
The better news was that the Shamrocks (0-4) scored their first three runs of the season.
However, Linn scored 13 on the way to beating New Haven.
“We definitely made some great progress and I really liked the start to our game,” New Haven Head Coach Kris Poore said. “Shortstop Emmett Panhorst was creating offense for us yesterday and is a big part to the top of our batting order. Offensively we scored three runs in the top of the first and got some great pitching from sophomore Jacob Gerdes.”
The scoring outburst gave New Haven the early lead, but the Wildcats clawed back to score five times in the bottom of the first and added three more runs in the second.
Panhorst had two of the six New Haven hits. David Otten, Andrew Rethemeyer, Gerdes and Andrew Noelke each singled once.
Ryan Steinbeck drew a walk. Gerdes and Otten were hit by pitches. Otten stole a base.
Panhorst, Otten and Rethemeyer scored runs. Gerdes posted an RBI.
Gerdes went 4.1 innings, taking the loss. He allowed nine runs (seven earned) on five hits, five walks and three hit batters. Gerdes struck out one.
Noelke got one out, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits, one walk and one hit batter.
“I think if we were able to clean up some of our defense we are right there,” Poore said. “We’ve focused a lot on taking aggressive swings and working on keeping a simple approach these last few weeks.”
While New Haven was able to make advances, Poore hopes more success is soon to come.
“Overall, I was pleased with our effort, we fought throughout the game, put pressure on, some really good things for us to continue to build on,” Poore said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.