Linn captured a 20-point girls basketball win over New Haven Tuesday in Osage County, 55-35.
Brenna Langenberg, fresh from her all-tournament team selection at the Union Tournament, scored 21 points to lead New Haven. She scored 10 of them in the fourth quarter.
Linn improved to 9-6 on the season while the Lady Shamrocks fell to 7-7.
Linn led after one quarter, 14-9. It was 23-16 for Linn at the half and 38-25 at the end of three quarters.
Aushara Hostetler led Linn with 15 points while Vivian Baker netted 12 and Autumn Baker had 11 points.
New Haven plays at Wellsville-Middletown Friday night as part of a girls-boys doubleheader.
The Lady Shamrocks are at the Hermann Tournament next week. New Haven is seeded sixth and open Monday against third-ranked California in the opening round at Hermann Middle School.
The second round takes place Wednesday. New Haven will play either No. 2 Owensville or seventh-seeded Liberty Christian Academy in the second round.
Three of the final-round games are next Friday with the seventh-place game Saturday.